ITALY, SIGEP WORLD SPEAKS THE LANGUAGES OF THE GLOBAL MARKETS, WITH SAUDI ARABIA AS GUEST COUNTRY, THE EDITION WILL BE MORE INTERNATIONAL THAN EVER

RIMINI, Italy, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- " SIGEP WORLD , IEG - Italian Exhibition Group's trade show (Rimini, 18 - 22 January 2025) for Foodservice excellence, will have an unprecedented international participation with exhibitors from 33 countries , including Germany, Spain, China, France, Turkey, Belgium, Poland and the US , crucial for business relations in the Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee, Chocolate and Pizza sectors," announces IEG CEO, Corrado Peraboni .

"Thanks to IEG's strategic network established with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and ITA-Italian Trade Agency " adds Marco Carniello, CBO IEG "we are expecting foreign delegations from all over the world and over 3,000 buyers, including restaurant chains, hotels, gelato parlours, pizzerias and coffee shops ".

" Saudi Arabia will be Guest Country ," explains Flavia Morelli , head of IEG's Food & Beverage division. "'With a rapidly expanding market and growing demand for technological innovation, Saudi Arabia is becoming a new frontier for global foodservice." A delegation of top Saudi Arabian buyers (e.g. Barn's , a coffee shop chain with over 800 sales points, Elite Hospitality/Al-Nahla Group , a leading hospitality company, Al Tazaj , a quick service restaurant chain with more than 120 venues), is expected at SIGEP World.

Under the banner of technological innovation and sustainability in Foodservice, 40 international events with 60 speakers from the Out-of-Home industry are scheduled. 520 buyers from 79 countries , such as the United States, India, Canada, Brazil, Turkey and China , have joined the Top Buyers' Programme while 2,500 European buyers from Spain, Germany, France, Romania, Greece and the UK are participating in the Premium Programme.

Delegations include: North American Ice Cream Association, Baking Association of Canada, Associação Brasileira do Sorvete and Outros Gelados Comestíveis; Restaurant Association of South Africa, Tunisian Union of Industry Trade and Handicrafts; Korean Bakery Association, Turkish Chefs Federation; Uzbekistan Food Industry Association; Deutscher Konditorenbund, CEOPPAN, Confédération Nationale des Glaciers de France, HORECA Industry Association; Indonesian Hotels and Restaurants Association, Restaurant Association of Singapore, Airline Catering Association, Indonesia Tourism Industry Association.

