Phoenix Children's Ranks Among Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces In The U.S. In 2024

Health system honored for in employee and well-being for fourth consecutive year

Phoenix Children's , one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare systems, was named among the "Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America" by Healthiest Employers® , a program honoring people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. This marks the fourth consecutive year Phoenix Children's has secured a spot on this prestigious list, ranking 58th in 2024, alongside some of the nation's most prominent employers.

"We know our people are our greatest asset, and it's vital that we support their overall wellness, as they, in turn, provide care for our patients and their families," said Kety Duron, chief human resources officer at Phoenix Children's. "Our comprehensive wellness offerings are part of our overarching people strategy that is designed to meet the diverse needs of our team, and foster a positive, energizing environment where every individual is empowered to bring their best self to work each day."

Phoenix Children's wellness initiatives are wide-ranging and tailored to meet the unique needs of its workforce. Employees have access to an onsite Wellness Center with relaxation amenities, fitness equipment, areas for team building and animal-assisted therapy; onsite mental health services; a chronic disease management program; personalized nutrition guidance and diverse fitness platforms. Additionally, team members benefit from a variety of employee assistance services, including a virtual well-being program that seamlessly integrates with wearable devices and incentivizes positive lifestyle choices.

"Our wellness strategy is grounded in the belief that by investing in our employees, we not only enhance their lives, but we also create a more engaged, productive and compassionate workplace," said Duron. "We're fostering a culture that attracts and retains top talent, setting us apart as an employer of choice."

Scoring for America's Healthiest Workplaces is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index - a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

Phoenix Children's ongoing investment in employee health is part of a broader vision to be recognized as a best place to work. Earlier this year, the health system was also recognized as a finalist in the Phoenix Business Journal's Healthiest Employers program in the extra-large category.

For more information about careers at Phoenix Children's, visit PhoenixChildren .

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's

is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital –

Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's –

Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital –

Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices,

20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of

Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties.

Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit

phoenixchildrens.

