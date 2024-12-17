This Practical Blueprint For Advisor Success Is Evolving The Finance Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Salo has always believed that knowledge isn't just power-it's empowerment. With a distinguished career in services, Salo has uncovered a glaring truth: Many individuals aren't receiving the comprehensive advice they deserve.

As a leader of Forest Hills Financial Group (FHFG), Salo fosters a culture that attracts and retains top-tier advisors who are focused on the client, ensuring a meaningful impact on the next generation's financial success. With thirty thousand clients and nearly one hundred career agents, FHFG emphasizes client-driven, innovative planning techniques. Salo also serves on the Finseca board, chairing multiple committees and advocating for diversity and proper financial education.

In Salo's "Compound Impact " (Ballast Books -releasing January 7, 2025), she strives to disrupt and improve the financial guidance industry through strategies and insights aimed at helping both advisors and industry leaders.

Americans want sound financial advice, but they often put more trust in family and friends, AI search engines, celebrity influencers, and digital platforms than in trained professionals. Salo knows that a better, more trustworthy approach is putting your finances in the hands of advisors and financial experts-not popular faces on the internet.

About the author:

Amy Salo is a dedicated advocate for consumer-centric advice, diversity, and collaborative improvement. With the release of "Compound Impact," Salo is on a mission to transform the financial services industry and empower both advisors and clients to achieve greater success. By shifting the perception of the profession, she aims to enhance economic mobility within our communities.

Salo frequently speaks on topics such as transitioning to consumer-driven sales, creating opportunities for women in financial services, boosting advisor retention rates, and navigating the financial services business in the age of influencers.

