Har Mar Superstar Announces Spring 2025 Tour And Premieres 'Hearts Have Misspoken' Music Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Har Mar Superstar's Spring 2025 Tour hits six southern and midwestern cities, plus the premiere of "Hearts Have Misspoken," filmed in stunning Monument Valley.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated artist Har Mar Superstar is back, announcing the Spring 2025 Tour with six electrifying shows across the southern and midwestern United States. Alongside this exciting news, the Har Mar Superstar tour has premiered the breathtaking new for "Hearts Have Misspoken," a standout track from his critically acclaimed album Roseville.

The visually stunning video, shot in the majestic Monument Valley during a recent western U.S. tour, encapsulates the song's theme of wordless communication, love, and missed signals. Directed, shot, and edited by longtime collaborator and drummer Chris Egan, the video masterfully juxtaposes the emotional depth of a weary traveler with the grand, otherworldly landscapes of the Arizona-Utah border.

“We let the road guide us to a location, which then became our concept for the clip,” says Har Mar Superstar.“The immense skies of Monument Valley were the perfect backdrop for this song's themes. Chris captured this magical landscape with incredible artistry. I'm incredibly grateful to him for directing, shooting, and editing this capsule of our time on the moon.”

Watch the "Hearts Have Misspoken" video here: .

Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Har Mar Superstar will take to the stage to perform songs from Roseville live for the first time, alongside fan-favorite tracks spanning his 25-year career. The dates for the Spring 2025 Har Mar Superstar Tour are:

.Sat, Apr 19 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

.Sun, Apr 20 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

.Mon, Apr 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

.Thu, Apr 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

.Fri, Apr 25 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

.Sat, Apr 26 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Tickets will be available starting Monday, December 16, at 10:00 AM CST via .

Message to Fans

Har Mar Superstar shares his excitement for the upcoming shows:

"I'm excited to return to a bunch of my favorite cities playing songs off of Roseville live for the first time. The songs really take shape and connect on stage. I've also written some newer ones that I'm hoping to add to the rotation. It'll be a fun night full of your favorite jams from the many moods of Har Mar Superstar over the past 25 years... Greatest Hits style. 25 years! I can't wait to see you on the dance floor."

About Har Mar Superstar

Known for his soulful voice, magnetic stage presence, and versatile artistry, Har Mar Superstar has been captivating audiences worldwide for over two decades. With his album Roseville, Har Mar Superstar's music delves deeper into his unique blend of vulnerability and showmanship, cementing his place as one of the most compelling performers in contemporary music.

Lexi Witwer

WebiMax

+1 (856) 840-8337

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.