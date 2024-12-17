LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Likely To Be Shifted From ICU, Shows Gradual Improvement
Date
12/17/2024 10:18:29 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, LK Advani, has been under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition. Based on his progress, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the next 1-2 days: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
