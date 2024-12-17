Helixintel Welcomes Mel Passarelli To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixIntel, a fast-growing provider of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), is pleased to announce the election of Mel Passarelli to its Board of Directors. Passarelli brings over four decades of experience in software sales, team coaching, and business development, with a strong focus on driving growth and innovation across the Western New York (WNY) region.



Continue Reading

Passarelli's impressive career includes leading transformations and spearheading the growth of both private and public software companies with a combined valuation exceeding $3 billion. Among his many accomplishments, he revitalized USU Solutions, transformed Attunity from near bankruptcy to a publicly traded NASDAQ company, and successfully guided the growth and exit of five software firms.

"We are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in helping HelixIntel achieve new heights."

Post thi

Passarelli is currently the Vice Chairman of LaunchNY and the CEO of 3AM Innovations. As a senior leader at Intergraph Corporation (now Hexagon), Passarelli played a key role in its transformation into a Fortune 500 company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mel to our Board of Directors," said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel. "His extensive experience and proven leadership in the software industry will provide the strategic insights and guidance needed to drive innovation and expand our market presence. We are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in helping HelixIntel achieve new heights."

Passarelli's deep understanding of strategic growth and dedication to promoting innovation in WNY businesses make him an essential asset to the HelixIntel team.

Passarelli commented, "I am excited to join the HelixIntel Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. HelixIntel's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with my professional values, and I am eager to work with the team to drive further growth and success."

HelixIntel's CMMS platform is designed to help businesses across industries-including K-12 schools, municipalities, and manufacturers-efficiently manage and maintain their properties and equipment. By optimizing asset lifecycles, reducing operational costs, and streamlining workflows, HelixIntel enables its clients to achieve long-term sustainability and operational excellence.



About HelixIntel:

HelixIntel, based in Buffalo, NY, is an innovative CMMS that assists businesses in efficiently organizing, tracking, and maintaining their assets. Its intuitive platform simplifies maintenance workflows across industries and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. With tools like work order management, HelixIntel enhances asset performance, reduces risks, and drives long-term success.

For more information, please contact:

Tia Dabney

Director of Partnership Marketing

HelixIntel

[email protected]

SOURCE HelixIntel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED