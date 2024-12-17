New Funder For Latinas & Power's 'Latinas In Leadership Institute'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Voya Foundation grant will enhance the program's growth, visibility and presence in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voya Foundation

has awarded a $50,000 grant to Latinas & Power Corp. for its innovative 'Latinas in Leadership Institute' (LiLi), headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. This grant will allow the program to enhance its visibility, impact, growth and presence.



In photo: Cohort 2 graduation. Women completed the 6 month program supported by advisors, state legislators, and the executive director, Marilyn Alverio

Latinas & Power Corp. CEO, Marilyn Alverio stated, "With this investment by our newest local supporter, our non-profit Institute is positioned for growth and significant impact. Our Latinas & Power Corp. program focuses on uplifting and inspiring women to support one another, invest in themselves, build critical skills to level-up in their career or business path, and engage in ways to raise awareness on issues impacting the Latino community."

Voya Foundation's grant to support the 'Latinas in Leadership Institute' will empower the organization to further develop this dynamic platform, which features a comprehensive six-month certificate program aimed at fostering leadership and advocacy skills. Through engaging facilitator-led coursework, personalized skill assessments, and insights from subject matter experts, participants will gain a deeper understanding of their unique leadership and communication styles. This program not only enhances their inclusive leadership capabilities but also equips them to become more effective team members and managers, ultimately increasing their ability to identify and seize growth opportunities.

The institute's program focuses on fostering a growth mindset, promoting authenticity, enhancing leadership influence, and encouraging civic engagement. A key component of the program is a capstone project that addresses essential topics such as financial literacy and wealth management, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge necessary for personal and community empowerment.

Braeden Mayrisch, Vice President of Stakeholder Equity and Impact at Voya Financial and Vice President of Voya Foundation , expressed, "The Latinas in Leadership Institute exemplifies an organization dedicated to addressing financial wellness, while identifying strategies to bridge the Latino wealth gap. Our employees believe in the institute's ability to build professional skills, and their model of teaching participants the value of civic engagement and giving back is an asset to all our partners in the greater Hartford community."

The highly successful 'Latinas in Leadership Institute' is excited to announce the launch of its fourth cohort, set to begin in March 2025 and continue through September 2025. Applications are open and will be accepted through Jan. 25, 2025. Please visit for more details and to apply.

Latinas & Power is also set to hold its 22nd annual symposium, which will take place in Hartford and is livestreamed across the United States on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Connecticut Convention Center. This dynamic event attracts close to 700 Latina professionals, entrepreneurs and our allies. providing a unique platform for networking and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with inspiring speakers, engaging panels, seven breakout sessions, and an exhibitor showcase featuring over 30 vendors.

We are actively seeking additional sponsors to partner with us for this impactful event, with a variety of sponsorship levels available to suit your organization's goals.

About Latinas & Power

Latinas & Power was established as a symposium in 2004 by Marilyn Alverio, a corporate marketing strategist as a "pay it forward", in response to the pressing need for a supportive space where Latinas could connect and address the unique challenges they faced in the workplace. Over the past two decades it has grown to become the largest event of its kind in New England, thanks to the generous support of corporate sponsors and the enthusiastic participation of attendees.

In December 2018, Latinas & Power Corporation was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to inspire, motivate, and empower Latinas to become influential leaders and advocates in their communities and beyond.

Additional programs

to help meet their mission are: La Mesa Latina, an online community focused on bringing Latinas together from across the country to discuss topics of interest, identify job openings, a marketplace for small business owners, a book of the month club that promotes Latina authors and a monthly speaker's series.

For more information visit



About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA ) is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 9,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya's aspirational vision: "Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life." Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 15.2 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company and a leading benefits administration provider, extends the reach of Voya's workplace benefits and savings offerings by engaging directly with more than 12 million employees in the U.S. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work ® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies ® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Latinas & Power Corp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED