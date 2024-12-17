Disbennett Wealth Management Group Voted 2024 Best In Ohio Business Award, Financial Planning Firm By Ohio Business Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARROLL, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Disbennett Wealth Management Group, a leading planning firm in retirement planning and wealth management, is proud to announce that it has been named the 2024 Best in Ohio Business for Financial Planning Firm by Ohio Business Magazine. This distinguished recognition highlights the firm's commitment to delivering top-tier financial guidance and personalized strategies for successful individuals and families.

Disbennett Wealth Management Voted 2024 Best in Ohio Business Award, Financial Planning Firm by Ohio Business Magazine

Chad Disbennett, CFP

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Chad Disbennett, Founder and CEO of Disbennett Wealth Management Group. "This recognition reflects our dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of retirement planning, tax strategies, and estate preservation. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and results."

With over 75 million Baby Boomers nearing or entering retirement, the financial landscape is increasingly complex. According to the Spectrum Group's 2023 report, 11.5 million U.S. households with $500,000 or more in investable assets, many face critical retirement decisions. These affluent individuals are concerned about securing steady income while protecting their wealth from market volatility, rising healthcare costs and taxes.

A 2023 Schwab study revealed 52% of retirees with $500,000 or more in assets worry about maintaining their lifestyle, while 33% fear outliving their savings. Many are also concerned about tax-efficient wealth transfer as tax laws continue to evolve.

Chad Disbennett developed the Wealth With Clarity Process to specifically address these concerns. This proprietary approach helps successful individuals design personalized retirement income strategies, manage risk, and optimize portfolios for long-term success.

Disbennett Wealth Management Group offers a wealth of resources through their Wealth With Clarity Process, aimed at empowering successful clients to make informed financial decisions. To learn more about how to protect, preserve, and grow your wealth, visit WealthWithClarity ( ) for more information and access to exclusive tools and resources.

About Disbennett Wealth Management Group

Founded by Chad Disbennett, the firm specializes in retirement income planning, tax strategies, and portfolio design for successful individuals. Disbennett Wealth Management Group is dedicated to helping clients achieve financial clarity and peace of mind with personalized, long-term strategies tailored to each client's unique needs.

Ohio Business Magazine's 2024 Best of the Best awardee - Financial Planning Firm is based on a poll of the Ohio Business Magazine's readers. Results received October 4, 2024. This award is not based on investment performance.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge and Disbennett Wealth Management Group are not affiliated.

SOURCE Disbennett Wealth Management Group

