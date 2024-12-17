Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wave Brush (PLB-394)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2024 -- "I wanted to create a new wave brush with multiple brushing heads that can be used to

detangle, style, wash and massage the scalp," said an inventor, from Middletown, Del., "so I invented the 4-1 WAVE BRUSH. My product offers a unique 4-in-1 grooming solution with soft, medium, hard, and silicone bristles in one brush, featuring patent-pending technology, premium materials, and waterproof design to revolutionize grooming."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile brushing tool. In doing so, it allows the user to easily switch between four different brushing options. As a result, it offers a more tailored brushing experience, and it saves time and effort. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, hair salons, hairstylists, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PLB-394, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

