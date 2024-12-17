

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The rising global adoption of EVs has considerably increased the demand for LIBs. This surge has increased the quantity of end-of-life (EOL) batteries, which require appropriate reuse and recycling techniques. The EV battery reuse and recycling market is highly dependent on the sales of EVs. For example, global sales of electric cars reached 14 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass 17 million in 2024 according to the IEA report (International Energy Agency, Global EV Outlook 2024). With the rise in sales, there will be growth in battery recycling.

Governments worldwide are enacting strict regulations and policies to reduce the environmental impact of battery disposal as they seek to manage battery waste responsibly. For instance, the EU's Battery Directive requires recycling used batteries and establishes targets for recovering valuable minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Such restrictions encourage manufacturers and consumers to embrace recycling techniques, which is driving the EV battery reuse and recycling market. Concerns regarding the safety of EV batteries during transportation and storage make it challenging to execute recycling programs, and this is slowing the growth of the EV battery reuse and recycling market.

Future Trends and Development

Recycling technologies are being developed to increase battery recycling effectiveness. For example, in 2023, Swedish researchers developed a technique that recovers 100% of the aluminum and 98% of the lithium from EV batteries using an environmentally friendly solvent, oxalic acid. This technology reduces material loss while avoiding the toxic chemicals commonly used in recycling. The transition to a circular economy is pushing advances in battery design for ecyclability. Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to build readily disassembled batteries containing recycled elements, which ensures sustainability throughout the product's lifecycle.

Segmental Analysis

LIBs dominate the global EV battery reuse and recycling market due to their valuable materials and the growing demand for clean energy technologies. In terms of process, hydrometallurgy leads the market due to the high recovery rate of pure metals and its low energy consumption. By EV type, BEV leads the market as these batteries are more fuel-efficient and offer a greater electric range than hybrids, making them suitable for longer trips. By source, the passenger-car segment dominated the EV battery reuse and recycling market due to the increasing number of electric cars globally.

Report Scope

This report includes an analysis of the different battery types in the global EV battery reuse and recycling market, including lithium-ion batteries (LIBS), nickel-metal hydride batteries (NiMH), and lead-acid batteries (LABs). Different processes are used to recycle EV batteries, including pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and others (mechanical and direct processes). The report also examines different EV types within the industry, such as BEV (battery electric vehicles), HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). This study also segments the market by source for the global EV battery reuse and recycling market, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers and three-wheelers. In our scope, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) are not considered as they are still in the emerging phase, and batteries used in these vehicles may take more than eight years to come to their end-of-life.

Additionally, the report includes emerging technologies and developments, upcoming trends, the competitive landscape, and market dynamics. The analyst has also included a patent analysis for the EV battery reuse and recycling market. The report includes an ESG development chapter and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the market. The report also includes a regional analysis of the markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). It concludes by providing detailed company profiles for the top players in the global market.

