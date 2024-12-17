Vesta Partners With MCT To Enhance Profitability For Lenders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Yu, CEO of VestaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is excited to announce its partnership with Mortgage Capital Trading, (MCT®), a leading provider of mortgage capital markets technology.This collaboration seamlessly connects Vesta's modern loan origination system with MCT's innovative capital markets platform, empowering lenders to optimize their loan trading strategies and better manage risk. By automating the transfer of critical loan and lock data, the integration simplifies secondary marketing workflows and helps lenders maximize the profitability of their loan portfolios.In today's volatile market, where even minor fluctuations can impact profitability, effectively managing interest rate risk is a top priority for lenders. Through this integration, MCT pulls real-time locked loan data directly from Vesta's LOS, providing lenders with the resources they need to construct robust hedging strategies, improve trading efficiency, and safeguard their margins.“This partnership with MCT represents a significant step forward in modernizing secondary marketing workflows and delivering a truly data-driven, end-to-end experience for lenders,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta.“By integrating with MCT's platform, we're enabling lenders to seamlessly access the data and tools they need to hedge risk and maximize the profitability of their loan pipelines.”“We are proud to partner with Vesta to expand our reach with a next-generation LOS,” commented Chris Anderson, CAO and Head of Data Integrations at MCT.“Vesta's commitment to allow their lenders timely and unfettered access to their data directly aligns with MCT's core values, and we are excited to bring the opportunity to reap the financial benefits of hedging as efficiently as possible to our mutual customers."About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta .About MCT:For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.For more information, visit or call (619) 543-5111.

