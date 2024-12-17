DOST Digital Innovation Center Celebrates 3 Years Of Driving Social Service Transformation
Date
12/17/2024 10:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Today marks the third anniversary of the establishment of the
DOST Digital Innovation Center (DOST RIM), which operates under the
Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population,
Azernews reports.
Founded on December 17, 2021, by a decision of the Supervisory
Board of the DOST Agency, the center aims to contribute
significantly to providing digital services in the social sector,
making them more flexible and accessible.
The primary objectives of DOST RIM are the application and
sustainable development of innovative solutions in information and
communication technologies (ICT), information security, and project
management. The center works to improve digital governance quality
and ensure transparency in services provided to citizens,
supporting the Ministry and its subordinate institutions in these
areas.
During its three years of operation, DOST RIM has introduced a
new phase in public administration by strengthening relationships
between state institutions, integrating data systems, and
implementing digital solutions. The center now facilitates
efficient and effective information exchange by establishing
integration agreements with over 80 institutions, enabling faster
delivery of services to citizens.
DOST RIM's digital services serve as an exemplary model for
automating processes and applying e-solutions in both the public
and private sectors. Through its efforts to expand electronic
services, digitize documents, and optimize citizen services, the
center has become a key driver of the country's digital
transformation.
International recognition has confirmed DOST RIM's success and
social impact. In its third year, the center received more than 30
international awards for its digital social projects. These
accolades highlight that DOST RIM's innovative approaches and
solutions meet global standards and serve as a model for other
nations.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109003049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.