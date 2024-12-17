DOST Digital Innovation Center Celebrates 3 Years Of Driving Social Service Transformation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Today marks the third anniversary of the establishment of the DOST Digital Innovation Center (DOST RIM), which operates under the Ministry of and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports.

Founded on December 17, 2021, by a decision of the Supervisory Board of the DOST Agency, the center aims to contribute significantly to providing digital services in the social sector, making them more flexible and accessible.

The primary objectives of DOST RIM are the application and sustainable development of innovative solutions in information and communication technologies (ICT), information security, and project management. The center works to improve digital governance quality and ensure transparency in services provided to citizens, supporting the Ministry and its subordinate institutions in these areas.

During its three years of operation, DOST RIM has introduced a new phase in public administration by strengthening relationships between state institutions, integrating data systems, and implementing digital solutions. The center now facilitates efficient and effective information exchange by establishing integration agreements with over 80 institutions, enabling faster delivery of services to citizens.

DOST RIM's digital services serve as an exemplary model for automating processes and applying e-solutions in both the public and private sectors. Through its efforts to expand electronic services, digitize documents, and optimize citizen services, the center has become a key driver of the country's digital transformation.

International recognition has confirmed DOST RIM's success and social impact. In its third year, the center received more than 30 international awards for its digital social projects. These accolades highlight that DOST RIM's innovative approaches and solutions meet global standards and serve as a model for other nations.