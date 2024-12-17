Ubiquity Secures Over $400 Million Of Green Debt Construction Financing To Expand Leading Open Access Fiber Network Deployments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity (the "Company"), a digital communications infrastructure owner, operator, and developer has successfully secured $420 million in green financing facilities, with proceeds used to expand deployment of last-mile open-access fiber networks across its core markets in Texas, California, Arizona, and Nebraska.

This financing milestone was achieved through the closing of the Company's $275 million Green Construction Credit Facility led by and Nomura, alongside a successful upsize to $145 million of the Company's existing Green Revolving Credit Facility led by Woodforest National Bank and a consortium of syndicate lenders. Proceeds from both facilities complement equity from existing sponsors, Generate Capital PBC ("Generate") and 1248 Holdings, building upon Ubiquity's track record of growth to expand its fiber network footprint, bringing high speed internet to more homes and businesses. Both facilities align with Green Loan Principles and Generate's Green Financing Framework.

"Ubiquity has reached a significant financing milestone, further optimizing the Company's capital structure," said Jamie Earp, Ubiquity co-CEO and managing partner. "The continued support from investors and lenders will facilitate the efficient deployment of capital into Ubiquity's core markets and delivery of best-in-class broadband to the customers and communities we serve."

Founded in 2019, Ubiquity has been a trailblazer in the U.S. due to its differentiated open-access business model led by veterans of the digital infrastructure space, including former Tier 1 carrier network planners, builders, and operators. Ubiquity's last-mile open-access fiber networks are critical communications infrastructure that enables a new generation of more energy-efficient connectivity, provides customer choice, and deepens its competitive moat with multi-tenant capabilities.

Designed to support multiple tenants through high-capacity engineering, Ubiquity's open-access networks flexibly deliver both lit and dark fiber services. The Company's networks provide dedicated fiber for all residential and business connectivity use cases and are also capable of serving high-speed enterprise and carrier backhaul needs in parallel.

"Since inception, Ubiquity's unique vision and ability to deliver open-access fiber networks at scale continues to deliver value to stakeholders through rapid deployment and customer acquisition," said Ajay Ghanekar, Ubiquity co-CEO and managing partner.

Ubiquity's strong track record of growth has delivered hundreds of thousands of addresses across its core four-state footprint, positioning Ubiquity as one of the largest privately funded Fiber-to-the-Premise builders in the country. The Company's national fiber footprint has been further strengthened via its recently announced third-party partnership with AT&T, which includes opportunities to both add AT&T as a second tenant on Ubiquity's existing networks as well as execute exclusive greenfield builds in new markets.

Ubiquity invests, develops, and manages digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. Focusing on last-mile connectivity, Ubiquity's open-access fiber platform is the largest and fastest growing of its type in the United States. The company partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities.

