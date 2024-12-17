Blackbaud Recognized For DEI Excellence In The 2024 HRO Today Association Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This Award Acknowledges Exemplary Work Being Done to Create More Inclusive Workspaces

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has been named a winner in the 2024 HRO Today Association Awards

in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Excellence category (Large Market). The HRO Today Association Awards is an annual recognition program that exemplifies the essential work that HR professionals do every day and provides people, teams, partners, and companies an opportunity to share best practices and successes so colleagues, and the industry, can benefit from their experience. The DEI Excellence Category winners demonstrate the power that inclusion brings to the workplace and business.

Blackbaud's commitment to inclusion

is foundational to its culture, empowering employees to be authentic, fostering a strong sense of belonging, and creating opportunities for voices to come together through education and collaboration. Blackbaud continues to invest in evolving its culture through onboarding, training, awareness and community partnerships that promote inclusion and allyship.

"We're extremely proud of this recognition," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "By prioritizing inclusion and allyship, Blackbaud strengthens its mission to empower and impact communities and individuals and fosters a culture where employees feel they belong and can thrive. This focus enhances employee satisfaction and engagement, shown by high participation in affinity groups and positive onboarding experiences, while our internship program builds an inclusive talent pipeline."

Aligning talent acquisition, inclusion, and social responsibility under one leadership, Blackbaud has created a cohesive approach to allyship and community. Global training programs and comprehensive policies help employees feel valued, supported and connected, making Blackbaud a leader in creating an inclusive workplace.

"Blackbaud's unique approach to integrating a culture focused on inclusion and allyship sets us apart as an industry leader," said Stephanie Walker, vice president of talent acquisition and inclusion, Blackbaud. "Our emphasis on virtual collaboration and authentic engagement fosters a flexible work culture that prioritizes well-being. Aligning various teams under a unified vision enables innovative programs and partnerships, setting a benchmark for integrating inclusion into core practices and values, starting on day one of the new hire experience and lasting through a career at Blackbaud."

To learn more about Blackbaud's commitment to people and culture, check out the company's most recent Impact Report .

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at



or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram

and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

[email protected]



Forward-looking Statements

SOURCE Blackbaud

