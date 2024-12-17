Inventhelp Inventor Develops Means To Temporarily Change Road Sign Displays (HTM-6337)
Date
12/17/2024 10:01:56 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I see about 200 ways and places where signs might need temporarily changed on a daily basis due to construction zones or immediate hazards like downed power lines and flooding," said an inventor, from
Muskegon ̧ Mich., "so I invented the MAGNETIC SIGN. My design would keep approaching drivers well-informed."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to quickly change signs/messages displayed to motorists. In doing so, it would effectively change the display or conceal the original sign. It also eliminates the need to temporarily cover signs with plastic bags or burlap. As a result, it increases communication and safety. The invention features a durable and secure design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for construction companies, states, cities, and municipalities.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HTM-6337, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
