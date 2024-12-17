MRV Banks Achieves Unprecedented Efficiency And Security With C1's Integrated Approach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

C1 and MRV Banks Partnership Sets New Standards for Modern Infrastructure

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a leader in pioneering solutions that elevate connected human experiences, has successfully partnered with MRV Banks, a regional institution dedicated to exceptional banking experiences, to achieve significant improvements in storage efficiency and system uptime. This collaboration has reinforced MRV Banks' technological framework, underscoring its commitment to innovative growth and customer-centric solutions.

MRV Banks recognized that for its strategic expansion from a community institution to a robust mid-sized bank, it faced critical challenges in aligning its aging infrastructure with modern operational demands. The need for an updated, cohesive communication system, coupled with enhanced data management capabilities, prompted MRV Banks to seek a transformative approach to its technological infrastructure.

C1 introduced a multi-vendor strategy tailored for MRV Banks' complex requirements, integrating technologies from leading industry pioneers such as Cisco, Pure Storage, Broadcom, and Arctic Wolf. This approach ensured MRV Banks achieved a harmonious blend of communication, flexible data storage operations, and security enhancements.



"This strategic shift allowed us to select industry-leading tools that complemented our infrastructure without compromising quality," said Dan Wyatt, chief technology officer of MRV Banks. The adoption of Cisco Call Manager streamlined MRV Banks' communication processes, improving interactions across branches. The Pure Storage platform bolstered storage capabilities, offering the agility, performance, and reliability needed to support data expansion.

Additionally, Arctic Wolf's cybersecurity solutions fortified MRV Banks' digital defenses, safeguarding sensitive data against evolving threats. As a result of the C1 data refresh project, MRV Banks realized a 50% reduction in storage equipment costs and maintained a remarkable 99% system uptime, reinforcing seamless operations and customer satisfaction.

"MRV Banks has shown great diligence in protecting sensitive information and proactive planning for upcoming infrastructure needs," stated Omar Bhatti, chief customer officer at C1. "We are privileged to accompany them on their path towards greater success, and we appreciate their confidence in C1's expertise to facilitate their continued evolution."

As Wyatt remarked, "C1's involvement exceeded our expectations, transforming our infrastructure and equipping us for continuous growth and innovation." This partnership exemplifies C1's mission to deliver customized solutions that drive client success and operational excellence.

About MRV Banks

MRV Banks is a forward-thinking financial institution, offering personalized banking relations focused on meeting each client's financial aspirations. As an FDIC-insured Equal Housing Lender, MRV Banks operates across six branches in Missouri, consistently pushing the envelope in strategic planning, technological adoption, and customer engagement.

About C1

C1 , the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout

North America

and

India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at

onec1 .

