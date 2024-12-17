Yprime Commits To United Nations Global Compact, Pledging To Align Its Sustainable Business Practices With UN Goals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinical trial leader joins global initiative to embed UN principles into corporate strategy, culture, and daily operations

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced its formal commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact , joining thousands of companies worldwide in advancing universal sustainability principles. This strategic decision reinforces YPrime's dedication to responsible business practices while advancing its goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients.

"By joining the UN Global Compact, we are pledging to integrate sustainable and ethical practices into every aspect of our operations," said Jim Corrigan, YPrime's Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission has always been to accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients, and this initiative extends naturally to ensuring we do so in a way that respects human rights, promotes fair labor practices, protects our environment, and upholds the highest standards of business integrity."

The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact focus on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and align closely with YPrime's core values and culture. "At YPrime, we believe that technology can be a powerful force for positive change in clinical research," Corrigan added. "This partnership with the UN strengthens our drive to develop solutions that not only advance clinical research but do so in a way that benefits society as a whole, particularly in making clinical trials more accessible and inclusive for all populations."

YPrime's participation in the UN Global Compact principles and goals reflects its longstanding culture of putting patients first. The company's daily work directly impacts patients and their caregivers, making every technology solution and service delivery a potential turning point in someone's life. This human-centric approach naturally extends to the broader principles of sustainability and social responsibility championed by the UN Global Compact, including the crucial goal of expanding access to clinical trials across diverse communities and populations.

Pledging to the UN Global Compact is a crucial component of YPrime's expanding sustainability program, which includes targeted efforts to reduce environmental impact, enhance social responsibility, and maintain transparent governance practices. YPrime will integrate the UN Global Compact principles into its business strategy, day-to-day operations, and organizational culture as part of this initiative.

About the UN Global Compact

Launched in 2000 as a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations (UN) Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with over 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries. It is a call to companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.

About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances patient compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with real-time dashboards for better decision-making. A pre-validated and configurable eCOA platform mitigates delays and accelerates study startup by 47%, faster than industry benchmarks. AI-powered localization accelerates globalization, improving inclusion and data integrity while reducing timelines and costs. Delivering ~50% faster IRT startup times, eConsent that drives engagement, and quality metrics 55% above industry standards, YPrime is trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 100+ languages, and support in 90+ countries, YPrime is your partner in solving for certainty. Visit or email ... .

