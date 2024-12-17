Shiplify Recognized With 2024 Top Software And Technology Solutions Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify, the leading accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced the company's recognition as a recipient of the 2024 Top Software and Solutions Award . This accolade, awarded by & Demand Chain Executive-a digital publication that covers the entire global supply chain, focused on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and related topics- underscores Shiplify's commitment to innovation and excellence in the logistics industry.

"This recognition highlights our approach to providing shippers, brokers, and carriers with the same data sets, ensuring consistency throughout the shipment and billing cycle,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify.“Our platform is a game-changer for providers looking to protect margins and strengthen customer relationships."

Shiplify's leading accessorial capture and location data feature, which equips users with real-time delivery information, enables accurate identification and anticipation of additional shipping charges. This process transforms how brokers, shippers and carriers address unforeseen fees - turning the unknown to the known - and foster trust by enhancing customer relationships.

"Our platform's ability to understand and distribute data sets us apart," Winship added. "By integrating AI-driven data processing techniques combined with 24 hour feedback support loops, we empower users to make informed decisions and streamline operations, ultimately delivering superior service to their clients."

Shiplify's capabilities ensure minimal disruption to existing logistics systems, making it suitable for a wide range of companies, from 3PLs to multinational carriers and all-sized shippers. Shiplify already partners with 21 of the top 25 LTL carriers. Over 500,000 shipments from these carriers are run through the Shiplify platform daily, ensuring up-to-date information and the most actionable insights. This synergistic relationship with the LTL industry, combined with real-time visibility and a robust feedback loop, significantly enhances operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

“Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Our various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

