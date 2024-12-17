Boulder County Wildfire Fund Sets June 2025 Deadline For Rebuild Grant Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fund has supported 644 households with $15.1 million in funding for rebuilding since the 2021 Marshall Fire damaged or destroyed 1,000-plus homes countywide

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced a deadline for Marshall Fire-affected households to apply for home rebuilding support. Eligible residents have over six months to submit rebuild grant applications before the program closes on June 30, 2025.

The foundation allocated $20 million from the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to support rebuilding efforts. Currently, 60% of affected households have completed their rebuilds and moved into new homes, with an additional 20% in the process of rebuilding. Nearly 650 households have received $15.1 million in support from the rebuild program, with an average grant size of $23,510 per household. In total, the foundation has distributed $36 million to provide financial support, fund programs and resources and support our community's recovery.

“While we're excited by the number of Marshall Fire-affected families and community members who have rebuilt and moved into their new homes, we recognize that there are others who - for a variety of legitimate reasons - aren't quite there yet,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.“Our plan to keep the Rebuild Fund applications open until June 30, 2025, will hopefully give as many eligible community members as possible the opportunity to apply for support for their rebuild.”

Housing Support Program: Assists households experiencing financial hardship due to expiring additional living expense (ALE) insurance coverage. Unmet Needs Fund: Provides financial support to lower-income fire-impacted community members.

Both programs will remain open to applications until further notice.

Marshall Fire-affected community members can apply for the Rebuild Fund, Housing Support Program and Unmet Needs Fund by visiting disaster-recovery.impactdf.org .

The community foundation also encourages community donations to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund by June 30, 2025, at .





About the Boulder County Wildfire Fund

Established on Dec. 30, 2021, the Boulder County Wildfire Fund raised over $43 million from 82,000-plus donations. With nearly all the fund allocated, more than $36 million has been distributed to support a variety of needs, including over $15.1 million in rebuilding support and over $10 million in direct financial assistance. Additionally, almost $2 million has been granted to organizations to support the community's mental health needs.

About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision:

Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission:

Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live or work in Boulder County.

History:

Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community head-on. The foundation has granted a total of $175 million thus far to help support the most pressing needs in our community.

CONTACT: Melissa Sprinkle Director of Marketing and Accounting ...cy (970) 391-8318