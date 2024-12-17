Manpowergroup Appoints Ger Doyle United States Country Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN ) today announced the appointment of Ger Doyle, currently Head of Experis U.S., to Country Manager for ManpowerGroup U.S. effective January 1, 2025. In this role, Doyle will oversee ManpowerGroup's Experis, Manpower, Talent Solutions, and Jefferson Wells' operations in the country and report to Becky Frankiewicz, President, North America Region and Chief Commercial Officer. Additionally, Kye Mitchell, who joined ManpowerGroup as President of Experis Services in June 2024 and previously served as Chief Operations Officer at Kforce, will succeed Doyle as Head of Experis U.S.

"I'm delighted to announce

Ger's appointment as U.S. Country Manager," said Frankiewicz. "I've had the privilege of watching Ger successfully lead Experis U.S. through significant transformation, including the landmark

ettain group acquisition. His genuine passion for developing our people and creating value for clients, combined with his strategic mindset, makes him the perfect leader to take our U.S. business forward. I'm excited to partner with him in this expanded role as we continue to strengthen our market position."

"Our teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver innovative workforce solutions in a rapidly evolving market – from placing thousands of skilled professionals in critical roles to developing comprehensive talent strategies that give our clients a competitive edge," Doyle said. "I am thrilled to lead the ManpowerGroup U.S. business and look forward to accelerating our market leadership position across all our strong and distinct brands. Together, we'll continue to pioneer innovative approaches that shape the future of work in the U.S. talent landscape."

Doyle joined ManpowerGroup in 2020 to lead Digital and Business Innovation. Before joining ManpowerGroup, Ger held industry leadership positions in Australia and the U.S.



ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup ® (NYSE: MAN ), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower , Experis , and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

