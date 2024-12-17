Compex Legal Services Launches Quintessence: A Game-Changer In Medical Record Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Compex Services, a leader in record retrieval and litigation support services, is proud to announce the launch of Quintessence , its cutting-edge medical record insights tool. Designed to revolutionize how legal and insurance professionals process medical records, Quintessence brings unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and ease to managing complex medical data.

Quintessence creates a medical chronology hyperlinked by date, provider, disease, medication, and associated clinical information, providing immediate access to the information you want to see.

Empowering Professionals Through Innovation

Quintessence leverages advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to automate and simplify medical record reviews. Quintessence allows users to quickly extract relevant insights and make informed decisions without the burden of manual analysis by identifying key medical events and organizing data into an interactive, chronological format.

"Quintessence represents a pivotal step forward in how professionals interact with medical records," said Joshua Rosenberg, Chief Growth Officer at Compex Legal Services. "We understand the challenges of sifting through large volumes of data, and Quintessence is here to streamline that process, saving time and enhancing accuracy."

Key Features and Benefits of Quintessence



Additional Locations: Helps you find additional locations to help uncover pre-existing conditions and unreported medical treatments.

Automation of Record Review : Identifies and highlights critical medical events for efficient analysis.

Interactive Tools : Features like bookmarking ensure seamless organization and instant access to information. Advanced Search Capabilities : Intelligently searches for specific terms, diagnoses, treatments, and medications with precision.

Quintessence is tailored to meet the needs of attorneys and claims professionals, enabling them to:



Focus on strategic decision-making instead of manual record reviews.

Present cases with clarity using interactive, chronological summaries. Securely access and organize critical data anytime, anywhere.

About Compex Legal Services

Compex Legal Services is accelerating insights to solve insurance claims through the power of technology. We are the industry leader in record retrieval, medical record summarization, and deposition reporting services. Enabled by industry-leading technology, we empower clients to retrieve the records they need-and capture the insights within them-faster and more cost-effectively. For more information about Quintessence or to schedule a demo, visit Compex Legal Services .

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Plankey

Director of Marketing

Compex Legal Services, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Compex Legal Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED