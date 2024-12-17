Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Furniture by Product (Desk and Chairs, Storage, Lab Equipment, Others), Material (Wood-Based, Metal-Based, Plastic-Based, Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school furniture market size reached US$ 4.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2032. The increasing number of schools and applicants, rising preference for user friendly and comfortable furniture, and the growing inclination towards ordering the product via online shopping apps are some of the major factors propelling the market.



The increasing number of schools and rising number of applicants is driving the demand for school furniture as it is considered an essential part of the educational infrastructure around the world. Moreover, the growing preference for user friendly and comfortable furniture to prevent posture problems in students and teachers is influencing the market positively.

In addition, measures undertaken by governing authorities of numerous countries to open new schools and promote awareness about the importance of education are favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing inclination towards online shopping apps as they provide convenience, wider collection, fast shipping facilities, discounted deals, and innumerable payment options is propelling the growth of the market.

School Furniture Market Trends/Drivers

Changing educational trends

The evolving nature of education and teaching methods is driving the demand for furniture that aligns with modern instructional practices. As schools shift towards student-centered learning and personalized approaches, they seek furniture that supports these methodologies. Collaborative workstations, breakout spaces, and comfortable seating areas facilitate group discussions, teamwork, and independent study, promoting active learning experiences.

Rise in need for premium-quality and aesthetically appealing school furniture

With the growing emphasis on student well-being and comfort, schools are seeking ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing furniture options. Ergonomic furniture ensures proper posture, reduces fatigue, and enhances concentration, which creates a positive learning environment. As awareness of the importance of student well-being increases, the demand for high-quality and comfortable school furniture rises.

Increase in safety standards and regulations

Schools prioritize the safety of their students, and furniture must adhere to rigorous safety standards and regulations. Educational institutions seek furniture that meets safety guidelines, such as stability, weight capacity, and fire-resistant materials, to ensure a secure learning environment. Compliance with safety standards is a critical consideration when choosing furniture for classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and other school spaces.

School Furniture Industry Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global school furniture market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product and material.

Breakup by Product:



Desk and Chairs

Storage

Lab Equipment Others

Desk and chairs dominate the market.

Breakup by Material:



Wood-Based

Metal-Based

Plastic-Based Others

Wood-based materials holds the largest share in the market.

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest school furniture market share.

The increasing expenditure on remodeling and restructuring school infrastructure with an enhanced focus on ergonomic, aesthetically appealing furniture represents one of the major factors driving the demand for school furniture in the North America region. Moreover, rising preferences for expanded storage spaces and improved stackability in school offices, libraries and laboratories is contributing to the market growth in the region. Besides this, the growing student enrolment in schools across the region is influencing the market positively.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness stable growth, owing to the increasing number of educational institutions, integration of advanced technologies, product innovations, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies are developing interactive whiteboards and smart desks that enable dynamic presentations, real-time collaboration, and engagement with digital content, which makes lessons more interactive and visually appealing. They are also incorporating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into educational furniture to create immersive learning experiences and enable students to explore historical sites or conduct virtual science experiments.

Besides this, product manufacturers are introducing multi-purpose furniture in various styles, colors, and designs for collaborative learning. They are also focusing on launching flexible and portable furniture that can be reconfigured efficiently to enable new dynamic teaching styles. They are launching environment-friendly variants made using recyclable and sustainable materials like salvaged wood, bamboo, and seagrasses. These materials are used to reduce carbon footprint, save production costs, conserve energy, and manage waste.

Competition Analysis

The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:



HNI Corporation

Steelcase Inc. MillerKnoll, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the size of the global school furniture market in 2023?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global school furniture market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the global school furniture market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global school furniture market?

5. What is the breakup of the global school furniture market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global school furniture market based on the material?

7. What are the key regions in the global school furniture market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global school furniture market?

Key Attributes