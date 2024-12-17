Columinate Cooperative Announces Vernon Oakes As Interim General Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vernon Oakes Host of Everything Co-op

Columinate Cooperative is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon Oakes as its new Interim General Manager.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columinate Cooperative , a leader in cooperative consulting and support, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon Oakes as its new Interim General Manager. Oakes, who was recently inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame, is an experienced cooperative leader with a passion for community empowerment and will guide Columinate as it continues to build upon its three decades of success in the cooperative ecosystem.

“I'm excited about Columinate because it is a Co-op that is rising in the Co-op ecosystem and operates with the values and principles of cooperatives,” said Vernon Oakes, Interim General Manager of Columinate Cooperative.“With three decades of experience in consulting, primarily within the food co-op sector but also in housing and rural electric cooperatives, Columinate is uniquely positioned to provide essential support to co-ops of all types. I look forward to working with this talented team as we continue to help cooperatives thrive and grow.”

Columinate has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the cooperative sector, providing strategic consulting services to food cooperatives, housing co-ops, and rural electric co-ops. Over the years, the organization has expanded its offerings to meet the evolving needs of cooperative enterprises, including the creation of Common Good Management and Columinate Financial Services.

Common Good Management was established to manage mobile home parks purchased by residents as cooperatives, helping these communities transition to cooperative ownership and supporting long-term sustainability. Meanwhile, Columinate Financial Services provides critical accounting and financial services for food cooperatives, ensuring these organizations maintain strong financial health as they serve their communities.

“Vernon brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the cooperative model,” said Todd Wallace, Chair of the Columinate Board of Directors.“We are confident that his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our services and deepen our impact in the co-op sector.”

In addition, Mark Goehring, the immediate past General Manager of Columinate, will continue to contribute to the organization as a consultant. Mark will also be appointed to the role of Business and Capital Development, reporting directly to the Interim General Manager. In this role, Mark will focus on securing new capital to support the growth and sustainability of Columinate's various businesses and further its mission of cooperative development.

Oakes will oversee day-to-day operations at Columinate, work closely with staff to streamline accounting and management systems, and ensure that the organization continues to serve as a leader in the cooperative consulting space. His leadership comes at an exciting time for Columinate, as the cooperative sector is seeing increased interest and growth, and the demand for consulting services continues to rise.

“I'm honored to take on the role of Interim General Manager and excited about the future of Columinate,” Oakes added.“I believe deeply in the cooperative model as a force for good, and I look forward to working with our team and partners to support and strengthen co-ops.”

With Oakes at the helm, Columinate is poised to continue its important work in the cooperative ecosystem, helping organizations of all kinds build stronger, more resilient communities through cooperative ownership and governance.

About Columinate Cooperative

Columinate Cooperative is a national leader in cooperative consulting, offering specialized services to food cooperatives, housing cooperatives, and rural electric co-ops. Founded over 30 years ago, Columinate is committed to helping co-ops thrive through strategic consulting, operational guidance, and innovative solutions. Through its specialized divisions, Common Good Management and Columinate Financial Services, Columinate supports cooperative communities by providing services in mobile home park management and food co-op accounting.

