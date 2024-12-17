Vlink Inc Celebrates Certifiedtm Great Place To Work® Win For The 2Nd Time In Two Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great Place To Work®, a global institute on workplace culture, has recognized VLink as a great workplace 2 years in a row!

- VLink CEO, Sharad Patney

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

VLink CEO, Sharad Patney says“I'm honored to have received this award two times, our people are our most valued asset. Businesses that prioritize people at their core are the ones that truly earn success. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible employees for their dedication and effort in delivering award-winning results. This recognition reinforces VLink as not only a great place to work but also a trusted partner for business success!"

The Institute will soon upload the full list of Great Place to Work® 2024-25 winners on its official website.

The Great Place to Work® Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

The Great Place to Work® recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enables organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all

employees through an employee survey.

Patney says creating a“Great Place to Work®” involves bringing out the best in employees by developing“Human Capital” citing that's how the award was won. Participating companies are assessed on their credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie in their workplace culture.

About VLink

VLink Inc . is a Global software engineering company that delivers customized software solutions with the most highly vetted expert software development teams. VLink fosters innovation and excellence in the tech industry by leveraging the latest technologies and the best IT talent to drive business growth for Fortune-500, Large, and SMB clients by delivering a customized, personal approach, to ensure their unique technology needs are met.

Founded in 2006, VLink takes pride in our highly revered workforce whose productivity, tech agility, and expertise produce transformative customer success stories year after year.

Tracy Gardner

VLink Inc

615-477-4146

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.