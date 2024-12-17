City Wide Announces New Vice President Of National Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pat Chuinard Joins Leadership Team to Drive National Accounts Growth

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LENEXA, Kan. – City Wide Facility Solutions , the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has appointed Pat Chuinard as Vice President of National Business Development. In his new role, Chuinard will drive the growth of City Wide's national accounts program and solidify its leadership across multiple industries.“The opportunity to join City Wide was an easy decision because of its mission, vision, and potential to address unmet needs in facility management,” said Chuinard.“With City Wide's reputation for excellence, we are poised to deliver differentiated solutions that meet the high standards of industries like healthcare, life sciences, and beyond. I am excited to partner with our franchisees and clients to accelerate growth and establish City Wide as the gold standard in national accounts.”Chuinard brings decades of leadership experience to City Wide, beginning with his service as a logistics officer in the U.S. Army, where he managed facilities and maintenance operations. He later transitioned into sales and marketing leadership roles at industry-leading companies, gaining expertise in national contracts and team development.“Pat's unique blend of leadership, strategic insight, and deep understanding of national account dynamics makes him the perfect fit to lead our national business development efforts,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions.“We are confident that his expertise will help elevate City Wide's presence in the national accounts space and reinforce our commitment to world-class quality and client satisfaction.”Chuinard has set an ambitious goal of growing City Wide's national accounts revenue to over $1 billion by 2030. By fostering partnerships based on shared values and leveraging City Wide's proven franchise model, he aims to expand the company's footprint and strengthen its industry leadership.About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities-they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit .

