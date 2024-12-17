Moss Adams Acquires Yurgosky Consulting, Enters The Salesforce Consulting Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced the of

Yurgosky Consulting Limited, LLC, a premier technology, strategy and analytics company. Through the acquisition, Moss Adams expands its offerings and services, entering the Salesforce consultancy marketplace.

"Core to our tenets is aiding businesses and organizations to meet their objectives, whether those be or operational," said Eric Miles, chairman and CEO of Moss Adams. "With Yurgosky Consulting joining the firm, we're excited to bring our clients a new set of technological solutions, particularly within the Salesforce environment, which is a first for us. We're truly impressed with the team at Yurgosky Consulting, and their success offers us a platform to build from in the Salesforce ecosystem."

"As a result of the acquisition, the team coming to Moss Adams from Yurgosky Consulting will play an integral role in the firm's ability to serve our clients as holistic client-centric advisors," added Mark Steranka, consulting managing partner at Moss Adams. "For us, we win by helping our clients win."

Based in New York and founded in 2012 on the philosophy that the best use of data is to empower people to make better decisions, Yurgosky Consulting provides a suite of technology services and products to organizations seeking to accelerate growth and operate more effortlessly. Serving primarily not-for-profits, higher education and social enterprises, Yurgosky Consulting is a longstanding Salesforce partner and boasts multiple applications, including:



YES, a Salesforce enrollment accelerator focused on improving customer and student enrollment and retention. YES processes hundreds of thousands of applications annually.

Loom, a Salesforce app designed to uncover and leverage an organization's relationships easily and more deeply. Turnout, a Salesforce app for organizations that manage groups of people through a schedule: schools tracking attendance, training, event hosting, etc.

Through the acquisition, Moss Adams continues to expand its applications business, leveraging Yurgosky Consulting's deep Salesforce experience and success in developing applications to meet clients' unique needs. The added capabilities provide Moss Adams a springboard from which the firm can extend its applications products and services, building on Yurgosky's portfolio and bringing these solutions to new industries.

"At Yurgosky Consulting, we believe in a human-centric approach to technology where the best technology not only makes life easier for people but also enables organizations to achieve its full potential," said Patrick Yurgosky, founder and president of Yurgosky Consulting. "We're eager to bring what we've created to Moss Adams and look forward to continuing our mission of making it easier for organizations to make data-informed decisions."

Yurgosky Consulting President, Patrick Yurgosky, will join Moss Adams as a partner and is expected to lead the firm's Salesforce related services.

