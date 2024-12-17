(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nearly Seven in 10 Marketing Leaders Are Seeking New Ways to Drive Revenue with 66% Prioritizing Shorter Adverts and 64% Focusing on Consumer Channels [TikTok and Instagram]

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic , the leading global digital account-based marketing (ABM) activation platform, today announced the results of a new Harris Poll survey of over 300 U.S. adults ages 21+ employed full-time, as marketing, advertising, communications, or social decision-makers (director level or higher) at their current company and found that seven in ten (69%) respondents are looking for new and different ways to drive revenue and measure the impact of their marketing campaigns. Notably, surveyed B2B marketers are planning to invest more in four key areas in 2025: social media advertising (60%), Artificial Intelligence [AI] tools (60%), video (53%) and podcast advertising (50%).

"Digital advertising is more sophisticated than ever," said Madison Logic CEO Keith Turco. "As marketers strive to cut through the digital noise,

we are committed to providing brands and agencies alike with the most comprehensive solutions to connect with their audiences today."

According to Forrester, 67%

of global buyers making purchases of $1 million or greater now belong to Millennials and Gen Zers and they are changing the B2B buying game. In fact, 60% of survey respondents said that they will allocate more budget to social media advertising next year and 64% said that they plan to take a B2C approach and advertise in consumer-facing spaces like TikTok and Instagram, highlighting the growing need to reach these audiences who are increasingly taking on leadership roles in B2B organizations.

Notably, Turco notes that these younger decision-makers value efficiency and transparency, often preferring a seamless, quick purchasing process over lengthy sales interactions. They are also increasingly using generative AI to gather insights and evaluate options, accelerating their decision-making process. This is likely why AI tools was the second most popular investment area for B2B marketers and despite previous surveys indicating that AI decision-makers expect fast ROI, the new Madison Logic survey found that survey respondents aren't worried. Only 39% of B2B marketers agree that it will take too long to see the ROI from using AI in advertising campaigns.

According to the new survey, more than half of B2B marketers prioritize featuring customers' stories or testimonials in their advertising (58%), while 58% put captions on video or animated advertisements and 56% use influencer marketing strategies as top ways to connect with their audiences. And on the other side of the spectrum, survey respondents view vague or complex messaging (49%), poor targeting (41%), and ads that don't resonate (40%) as dealbreakers and as the top ways that they lose their customers on an ongoing basis.

"To thrive in 2025, brands and agencies alike must stay aligned with evolving buyer expectations while also equally listening to the dealbreakers. This means keeping marketing strategies adaptable and being ready to pivot quickly to maximize budgets and boost ROI."

For more information about how Madison Logic's innovative solutions help the world's fastest-growing companies grow faster, visit

.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of

Madison Logic from November 7-13, 2024, among 304 U.S. adults aged 21+ who are employed full-time, as marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, or social media decision-makers (director level or higher) at their current company (referred to as "marketing decision-makers"). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval.

For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 5.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit

for more information.

Press Contact:

Nicole Barbosa The Sway Effect

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Logic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED