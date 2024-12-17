SDA EXPANDS CONTRACT WITH SPIDEROAK TO ADVANCE TOPIC-LEVEL SECURITY IN SPACE COMMUNICATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak , the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next-generation space and tactical edge operations, today announced that the Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded additional funding to its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract, to demonstrate the integration of USSF identity and access management (IDAM) software with the SpiderOak's protecting space systems.

The contract extension reflects the importance of securing ground and space interactions by applying zero trust concepts across the entire architecture. With SpiderOak, SDA can address the unique cybersecurity challenges of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), a highly distributed, commercial and defense mesh network of ground and spaced based assets in low earth orbit. The work builds on SpiderOak's success in demonstrating topic-level micro segmentation, enabling the application of zero-trust principles to prevent unauthorized access to data and resources.

"SpiderOak is excited to continue this collaboration with SDA to advance cyber resilience for space operations," said Matthew Erickson, VP of Solutions at SpiderOak. "The extension allows us to further demonstrate our technology by integrating seamlessly with existing Space Force Identity and Access Management systems, reducing operational costs while strengthening overall mission resilience."

By addressing vulnerabilities such as malware spread across flattened network architectures, SpiderOak's security capabilities will ensure continued operation of PWSA systems even in the event of a network compromise. With SpiderOak embedded, every interaction within a network is guaranteed to be authenticated, authorized, and encrypted regardless of network security controls deployed as part of the PWSA architecture or at the tactical edge. In the event of a network breach unauthorized endpoint access, spoofing, and data theft can be prevented limiting the impact.

"Our collaboration with SDA and SSC underscores the urgent need to address the evolving threat landscape with advanced zero-trust architectures," said Charles Beames, Executive Chairman of SpiderOak. "Innovations such as the SpiderOak Platform are pivotal to ensuring the resilience and operational security of space systems as they become increasingly critical to national security and global stability."



SDA's PWSA network is designed to serve as a unified network across ground and space segments. SpiderOak zero-trust protections will ensure this architecture can maintain secure operations while simplifying the integration process for preexisting Space Force systems, enhancing overall mission success.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company dedicated to solving the computer security challenges of the 21st century. Our technology allows applications to secure all interactions between each other providing strong assurances of authority and identity, as well as the flexibility to integrate with existing systems, software and devices beyond centralized cloud services and data centers to the far reaches of the tactical edge. For more information about SpiderOak products, services or business development opportunities, check us out at .

