(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2025.
21 March: Annual report 2024
24 April: Q1 2025
24 April: Annual General Meeting
15 August: Q2 2025
30 October: Q3 2025
Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone +45 22237440
