Financial Calendar 2025


12/17/2024 9:31:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2025.

21 March: Annual report 2024

24 April: Q1 2025

24 April: Annual General Meeting

15 August: Q2 2025

30 October: Q3 2025

Best regards

Martin Bakkegaard
CFO


Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone +45 22237440 / ...

