Medius Responds To Regulatory Compliance Mandates In France By Becoming A Partner Dematerialization Platform

PARIS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius , a leader in the of source-to-pay processes and expense report management, announces its registration as a Partner Dematerialization (PDP) with the French Directorate General of Public Finances (DGFIP), affirming its commitment to help companies respond to the challenges of carrying out transactions in France.

From 1 September 2026, all companies, regardless of their size, will have to use a registered partner dematerialization platform (PDP) to issue or receive electronic invoices. The PDP will be the only platform authorized to manage all the functions provided for by the reform, such as the issuance and transmission of electronic invoices, as well as the sending of tax data to the administration. The Public Invoicing Portal (PPF), for its part, will serve as a directory to list the recipients of electronic invoices and as an intermediary for the transmission of tax data. The registered vendors, including Medius, will enter a technical test phase as soon as the DGFIP makes the PPF test environment available.

The reform has two components: transactions between companies subject to VAT in France will be subject to electronic invoicing, while transactions with individuals, non-taxable persons or companies not established in France will be subject to the e-reporting system.

In addition to ensuring compliance with the reform, Medius supports finance departments in optimizing spend management. Medius' AI-powered solution fully automates the invoice-to-pay process and accelerates lead times. Medius captures invoice data, provides visualization of electronic invoices, processes and reconciles information, responds in real-time to questions from internal approvers and suppliers, and supports payment management. Intelligent technologies like machine learning and AI manage business rules, continuously improve performance and simplify processes, while making them more efficient and autonomous. This allows finance teams to spend less time on repetitive tasks and focus on business-critical initiatives with higher added value.

For more information, please contact: Dan Bird at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected]



