FE International Expands Fundraising Services With Funden Partnership

FE International , a leading global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor for mid-market businesses, today announces a strategic partnership with Funden , an assisted fundraising that connects early-stage founders with a global of over 1,100 venture capital firms.

Securing capital is a complex process. Nearly 40,000 companies across the globe are in the seed-stage and raising capital. As of the end of Q1 2024, VC funds have accumulated $317 billion of dry powder ready to be deployed. Startups continue to attract substantial interest, and yet less than 1% of startups get investment capital .

Funden streamlines the entire process, offering clarity and ease to founders with assisted fundraising services.

Funden clients are assisted in the preparation of pitch materials, introduced to a network of vetted investors and VCs, and matched with firms by industry, vertical, geography, and strategic alignment. Beyond its expansive VC network, it boasts more than 2,000 warm intros and $445 million raised across its ecosystem.

FE International is an award-winning advisor for technology businesses. The team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion since it was founded in 2010.

The new partnership with FE International will help Funden expand its reach and help even more founders access the capital they need to succeed.

“Together, we can provide entrepreneurs with a powerful combination of M&A expertise and access to capital, helping them navigate the complex landscape of growth and exit strategies,” said Charles Pelletier-Gagné, Director of Sales at Funden.

While the partnership further solidifies Funden's place as a comprehensive solution for business owners, it also strengthens FEI's position as the leading advisor to lower and middle market tech businesses across the globe.

“Funden will undoubtedly deliver even more value to our clients,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.“By connecting our clients with Funden's extensive network of VCs, we can help connect them with resources to scale their businesses and achieve their long-term goals.”

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. FE's team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion. FE International was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024 by the Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company.

About Funden

Funden is an assisted fundraising service for startups and small businesses with an active VC network of over 1,100 investors. They help founders meet their fundraising goals by organizing company metrics, preparing fundraising pitch decks, and making double opt-in warm introductions. Funden has made over 2,000 introductions and helped raise over $445M to date.

Contact Information:

Gaj Tanwar

Marketing Coordinator, FE International

Email: ...

Website: feinternational.com