Wyebot Joins Zebra Technologies’ Partnerconnect Alliance Partner Track

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the leader in AI-driven solutions, today announced its participation in the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program. Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. Wyebot joins as a Registered Alliance Partner focusing on AI-driven network automation and synthetic network tests for real-time data, voice, and applications for a wide range of connected devices.

By participating in Zebra's PartnerConnect program, Wyebot gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training and extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits. Wyebot partnered with Zebra for greater market coverage for its Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP) network solution for manufacturing, retail, healthcare and other verticals.

“As a PartnerConnect member, Wyebot now has access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that will allow us to collaborate with Zebra's global partner network, broadening access to our WIP and providing customers with our proven solution,” said Roger Sands, CEO and co-founder of Wyebot.“The PartnerConnect program makes it easier for us to differentiate ourselves while working together with Zebra to give a performance edge to the front line of business.”

Wyebot's infrastructure vendor agnostic WIP offers enterprises across different industry verticals a fast and proactive way to accurately gauge WiFi-related obstacles and solutions, improving the end-user experience. Wyebot's WIP consisting of AI-driven software combined with sleek hardware optimizes network performance by identifying problems and pinpointing solutions before users are even aware. WIP can be easily scaled to meet specific business needs all while delivering industry analytics, 24/7 reliability, and personalized support.

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's inclusive channel ecosystem. It addresses the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven Wi-Fi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence PlatformTM monitors, analyzes, and using its patented AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides visibility and actionable insights with solutions resulting in up to a 90 percent reduction in meantime to problem resolution, up to a 70 percent reduction in Wi-Fi problem tickets, and a reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80 percent.

