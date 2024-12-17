Sprout Social Named A Leader In Worldwide Social Marketing Software For Large Enterprises By IDC Marketscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2024-25 IDC MarketScape report recognizes Sprout for its comprehensive social suite, dedicated customer support and robust security features

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social management software, has been named a Leader in the 2024-25 IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Social Marketing Platform: Large Enterprises. The report recognizes Sprout for its innovative that helps enterprise organizations scale their strategies and drive more business impact with social.

Sprout Social helps organizations amplify their brands, engage more efficiently with customers and deliver more ROI from their social efforts. The independent report highlights Sprout's intuitive workflows, AI-powered features and strong integrations with popular business software like Salesforce and Zendesk. The IDC report also emphasizes Sprout's robust security features and compliance certifications, which provide critical support to enterprise companies scaling their social operations.

“Our team works incredibly hard to deliver powerful products and results for our customers, and we are proud to be recognized by IDC as a leader in our industry,” said Erika Trautman, Chief Product Officer at Sprout Social.“We strive to provide the world's largest and most innovative brands with an intuitive platform that solves their complex workflows and provides comprehensive functionality. We will continue to be a partner to our customers and deliver exceptional products with a pulse on what's next.”

Sprout continues to add to its social suite with quarterly product events and industry-leading integrations. Most recently, the company announced a series of new AI-powered features and reporting capabilities . Sprout's 2025 roadmap is focused on helping enterprise organizations increase the return of investment (ROI) of social and meet the rising expectations of consumers, which require brands to operate from a social-first perspective to succeed.

To learn more about Sprout Social and its industry-leading social media management solution, please visit sproutsocial.com .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit .

