Joint Response From Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO Of Dickey’S Capital Group, And Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Of Dickey’S Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dallas, TX, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While we believe in taking the high road and focusing on the positives, we cannot allow the integrity of our brand and the livelihoods of our franchisees to be damaged by unsubstantiated claims. We take great pride in our hardworking franchisees who have built thriving businesses and continue to serve their communities with dedication and passion. Unfortunately, a recent article published by an publication has misrepresented our brand and our franchisees, perpetuating harmful and false allegations. The portrayal of our franchise system in the article grossly misrepresents the realities of our operations and the success of many of our franchise partners.

This article is the latest in a string of attacks by this reporter and publication with a history of unfairly maligning Dickey's and its franchise system. It is disheartening that this reporter, who has repeatedly harassed and targeted Dickey's, is aligned with an anti-franchisor law firm that seems intent on disrupting Dickey's operations. These calculated and misleading efforts not only harm our brand, but also undermine the hardworking franchisees who operate our restaurants every day.

At Dickey's Barbecue Pit , our franchisees are the heart of our brand, and their success is our unwavering priority. As a third-generation family-owned business that has served millions of guests for more than 80 years, we are proud of the enduring relationships and success we have built with our franchisees and communities.

The claims made in this article are false and based on selective narratives from individuals who chose to operate outside the proven systems that have made Dickey's Barbecue Pit a successful brand since 1941. It is unfortunate that this publication prioritizes clickbait headlines over balanced reporting, resulting in harm to our honest and dedicated franchisees.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has remained a leader in the industry due to its commitment to innovation, franchisee support, and delivering authentic barbecue experiences.

866 Restaurants Globally : Dickey's Barbecue Pit has 866 restaurants worldwide across eight concepts, making it the largest barbecue restaurant brand in the industry. This is a testament to the scalability and strength of our franchise model .

Record-Breaking Sales : The brand achieved five of its highest sales days in its history within the last four years, demonstrating continued growth and demand for our signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM

Unlike many other brands, Dickey's went above and beyond during the pandemic, suspending royalties for over a year to provide significant financial relief to franchisees-not simply deferring royalties, as others did.



Over the past two years, Dickey's has actively co-reinvested with franchisees for interior and exterior upgrades as well as capital improvements, ensuring that the brand remains modern, inviting, and competitive. Since opening its manufacturing plants in 2016, Dickey's has never raised the price of its proprietary sauces or spices, safeguarding franchisees against fluctuating costs and maintaining consistent product quality.

These examples are just a few of the facts that highlight Dickey's unwavering commitment to its franchisees, guests, and communities. As a brand, we are proud of our long-standing legacy and will continue to focus on delivering exceptional barbecue and creating opportunities for our franchisees to succeed.

Statement from Roland Dickey, Jr .:

“My grandfather built Dickey's on the values of family, quality and community. While challenges in the restaurant industry are real, they are not insurmountable. We will continue to stand by our franchisees, providing the support and resources they need to succeed while honoring our commitment to our guests. We will not allow baseless allegations to tarnish the legacy our franchisees have built or distract us from our commitment to their success.”

Statement from Laura Rea Dickey :

“Our franchisees are family, and their success is our highest priority. While we cannot control misleading narratives in the media, we can and will continue to stand behind our franchisees with the support, tools, and resources they need to thrive. The truth will always prevail, and the strength of the Dickey's brand speaks for itself.”

As we address these egregious claims through the appropriate channels legal and otherwise, we remain focused on what matters most: serving our communities, supporting our franchisees, and delivering Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM to guests around the world.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

