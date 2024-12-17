Retail Lockbox, Inc. Sponsors Urban League Of Metropolitan Seattle 23Rd Annual Breakfast Event Featuring Taraji P Henson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retail Lockbox Continues its Support of Social Justice and Racial Equity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 22nd, 2024 Retail Lockbox, Inc. had the privilege of sponsoring & attending the 23rd Annual Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle (ULMS) Breakfast held at the Seattle Center Summit.The theme of the event was“Era of Essential Service” and featured Academy Award, Tony Award, and Award nominated Taraji P. Henson as the keynote speaker. With more than 2,000 guests in attendance, ULMS exceeded their fundraising goal raising $1.3 million for the Seattle-based affiliate of the historic organization.RETAIL LOCKBOX, INC. & URBAN LEAGUE OF METROPOLITAN SEATTLEAs the second-oldest civil rights organization in the state of Washington, ULMS is one of the region's essential economic first responders, helping families cope with challenges through a variety of programs designed to support and encourage self-sufficiency in all aspects of life. ULMS also serves as a liaison between community members, local businesses, city and county government, and other service-based organizations that share their concern for the welfare of the Black community and other disadvantaged residents in the Greater Puget Sound area. Retail Lockbox, Inc. is one such organization.Since co-founding Retail Lockbox, Inc. in 1994, company President Craig Dawson has used his leadership and influence to actively engage in fighting for racial equity and providing pathways for diverse citizens and communities to succeed.He serves on the Washington Employers for Racial Equity (WERE)coalition as Co-Chair, the University of Washington Foster School of Business Consulting and Business Development Center, the Rainier Scholars Resource Council, and is a past 25+ year member of the Rotary of Downtown Seattle, and Past President and one of the Founders of Tabor 100. Dawson recently founded the Black Business Warehouse, a company that helps Black businesses and individuals' contract with major business enterprises.In 2011, ULMS sold the historic building that has served as its headquarters since the early 1980's to Retail Lockbox, Inc. However, ULMS continued on as a tenant of the building, leasing 6,600 square feet of the building's over 33,000 square feet, and the building has continued to serve as its operational headquarters for over 40 years. Since 2011, Craig Dawson, Retail Lockbox, Inc. Co-Founder Walt Townes, and recently named ULMS President & CEO Michelle Merriweather have been partners in their continuing fight for social justice and racial equity through sponsored events and initiatives in the greater Seattle metropolitan area.For further information contact:

