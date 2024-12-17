360 Broadband And Gocare Collaborate To Deliver Exceptional Digital Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Integration with Calix and Sonar Software streamlines operations

and enables context-rich engagement for subscribers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a leading SaaS provider of digital experience software, announced today that 360 Broadband is upleveling its CX management with GOCare's solution. 360 Broadband is focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience over an advanced to its growing subscriber base in Oklahoma and Texas. The GOCare solution was selected by 360 Broadband to optimize digital customer engagement with proactive notifications, enhanced self-help options, a unified interface for service staff, and real-time analytics and dashboards.

"GOCare aligns with 360 Broadband's dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences", commented Kris McElroy, CEO of 360 Broadband. "By seamlessly integrating digital communication channels with our technology platforms from Sonar and Calix, GOCare enables us to enhance the overall customer experience further while providing greater flexibility in how our customers engage with us."

360 Broadband is deploying the GOCare Digital Experience Platform (DXP)-with GOCare Messenger, Connect, Outage Management, and Pulse modules-to enhance its customer experience and expand customer engagement touchpoints. GOCare DXP will be integrated into 360 Broadband's systems, including Sonar Software's billing and operations platform

as well as Calix Cloud®, to ensure customers have full access to the most accurate insights over any channel, automated notifications, and self-help solutions powered by GOCare. This solution also enables 360 Broadband to scale operations efficiently while growing its footprint and subscriber base.

"The broadband industry increasingly acknowledges the consumer demand for digital communication channels, and operators are recognizing the operational efficiencies these channels bring to their service teams," said Mike Roddy, CEO and co-founder of GOCare. "Customer experience is the ultimate differentiator, and we're proud to support 360 Broadband in delivering exceptional service to its customers alongside our key ecosystem partners Calix and Sonar."

"We value partnerships that empower forward-thinking broadband service providers like 360 Broadband to redefine the customer experience," said Stephen Eyre, Vice President of the Calix Partner Community. "GOCare's dedication to partner-centric innovation, seamlessly integrated with Calix Cloud, enables broadband service providers to deliver unmatched subscriber experiences. We are proud to have GOCare as a vital part of our partner ecosystem, driving a new standard for digital customer engagement through collaboration and cutting-edge technology."

"360 Broadband is the latest fast-growing customer to leverage a proven integration," said Ray Bixler, CEO of Sonar Software. "By combining GOCare's advanced customer experience software with Sonar's comprehensive business-suite platform for ISPs, we're empowering 360 Broadband-and all our shared customers-to achieve greater operational efficiency, elevate customer service, and deliver seamless digital experiences."

About GOCare

GOCare

provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, Service Electric Cablevision, Fastwyre Broadband,

Blue Stream Fiber, and many others. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About 360 Broadband

Headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, 360 Broadband is dedicated to connecting rural communities across southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas with high-quality, reliable broadband services. With an ever-growing coverage area, we bring high-speed connectivity to more homes, businesses, and community institutions than ever before. Our residential, business, and enterprise plans are designed to meet your unique needs. Discover the difference at

.

About Calix

Calix, Inc.

(NYSE: CALX )-Calix is a platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data-enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

About Sonar Software

Sonar Software is a leading cloud-based provider of BSS & OSS solutions for internet service providers (ISPs). The platform offers a range of rich features that are mission-critical to the daily work of ISPs. Sonar is a scalable and fully integrated solution that helps service providers consolidate their data in one place for improved visibility, reduce dependency on multiple systems, and automate complex workflows for enhanced business efficiency and growth. Visit their website to learn more:

