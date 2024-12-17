UK Announces New Sanctions On Russia, GBP-35-Mln Emergency Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The UK has provided GBP 35 million of emergency support to help Ukraine repair its grid and support the most vulnerable through a third winter of war, the Prime has announced Tuesday.

UK also launched fresh sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector. Today's sanctions targeted 20 shadow fleet ships carrying illicit Russian oil, including Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies and Mianzimu, which have each carried more than four million barrels of Russian oil in 2024.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "As Putin's oil revenues continue to the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, targeted by Russia's relentless missile attacks.

"But these systematic attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure will not grind Ukraine down. It will only deepen our resolve and support.

"These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin's stalling war economy, just as we strengthen Ukraine's hand with new funding for emergency support to meet its humanitarian needs and for vital repairs to the energy system, to help Ukrainians living through the third winter of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion."

Russia has launched 11 large-scale attacks on Ukraines energy infrastructure in 2024. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least two thirds of power generation has been damaged or destroyed. (end)

