Ericsson And Ooredoo Qatar Deploy Customized ATEX-Certified Solution On An Offshore Site.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Ericsson Enclosure 6129 is designed and certified to deploy access (RAN) equipment in challenging offshore site environments for Ooredoo Qatar's enterprise customers. The deployment enables new opportunities for Ooredoo to deliver high-quality network connectivity with enhanced safety, meeting the needs of hazard-prone industries where performance and safety are top priorities.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has successfully designed and deployed an ATmosphere EXplosible (ATEX) Zone 1-certified solution on an offshore site for one of Ooredoo Qatar's enterprise customers. The solution, an ATEX-certified Ericsson Enclosure 6129, supports the operation of conventional Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment in harsh and hazardous environments.

The enclosure provides a safe operating environment for RAN equipment and the direct current (DC) power system, ensuring compliance with the rigorous safety standards of the offshore industry while delivering reliable network performance and connectivity.

This deployment enables Ooredoo Qatar to provide superior 4G network quality to its enterprise customers, supporting both indoor and outdoor locations around the offshore rigs. The solution is also adaptable for other industries requiring ATEX-certified equipment in demanding environments.





Hicham Siblini, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer from Ooredoo Qatar, says:“We are pleased with Ericsson's innovative ATEX Zone 1-certified enclosure, designed and deployed for our enterprise customer. This solution ensures compliance with safety measures while delivering exceptional network performance and reliability in challenging offshore environments. It aligns with Ooredoo Qatar's commitment to offering innovative solutions that meet the needs of specialized industries, ensuring the best network experience possible.”

Charbel Abdallah, President of Ericsson Qatar, says:“We are proud to have collaborated with Ooredoo Qatar to design and deploy the first-of-its-kind innovative ATEX Zone 1-certified solution in Qatar, providing a safe and reliable environment for the operation of radio access network equipment in the demanding offshore industry. This deployment underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance network solutions that address the specific challenges faced by our customers and drive digital transformation across the industry.”

ABOUT ERICSSON:Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality.

About Ooredoo:

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.