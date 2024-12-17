Americaneagle Delivers Elevated Digital Presence For Capitol Federal® Savings Bank

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle, a global digital agency, is excited to announce the successful launch of a modern, user-friendly website for Capitol Federal® Savings ( ). Built on the Xperience by Kentico platform, the robust solution enhances the bank's digital presence by offering streamlined functionality, cost-efficiency, and marketing capabilities tailored to meet its long-term goals.

Capitol Savings Bank, commonly known as CapFed®, is a federally chartered and insured bank headquartered in Topeka, Kansas. Established in 1893, it has grown to operate 46 branches across Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City metropolitan area. It offers a comprehensive range of business and personal banking services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages and loans, as well as trust management services and insurance products.

CapFed sought to replace its existing website platform with a more intuitive and cost-effective solution. Following initial support from its website design and development agency Americaneagle, the bank decided to migrate to Kentico, impressed by its value and functionality. The decision was driven by the need for an easier-to-use platform, cost savings, and enhanced marketing capabilities. Americaneagle collaborated closely with CapFed to ensure the new website would meet its goals while seamlessly integrating the bank's insurance and main sites into a cohesive digital presence.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with Capitol Federal Savings Bank on this transformative project," Mike Svanascini, President of Americaneagle, said. "The new Kentico website combines cost-efficiency, powerful marketing tools, and a modern user experience that empowers the client to meet their digital goals with confidence."

The new CapFed website offers several key features designed to provide a modern, engaging experience for both internal and external users:



Modern design: a sleek, contemporary layout aligns with current web standards and enhances usability.

Product comparison tools: configurable tools allow users to easily compare financial products, offering a transparent and user-friendly experience.

Dynamic rate tools: implementation that allows the CapFed team to easily import rate updates, as well as dynamically update rates and dates across the site.

Improved location functionality: advanced search and filter capabilities help users find branches and ATMs quickly.

Innovative search: a static suggested search feature simulates an auto-complete experience without added complexity. Online banking integration : seamless integration with the bank's online login ensures users can access their accounts securely and efficiently.

The

Kentico platform offered the ability to add custom solutions, such as a bulk rate update tool and custom tokening for real-time updates, and streamlines content management while ensuring accuracy and timeliness. Additionally, the website integrates seamlessly with CapFed's online banking platform and email marketing tool, enabling efficient management of forms and data. Custom-built tools within Kentico enable the bank to define data fields and groups, simplifying processes and enhancing marketing capabilities.

With its new website, CapFed is providing their customers with a user-friendly online experience across devices with improved design and financial tools. The Xperience by Kentico platform provides the scalability and flexibility required to adapt to future needs, ensuring CapFed remains at the forefront of digital banking.

As a trusted Kentico Gold Partner and development agency, Americaneagle has extensive experience delivering high-performing, cost-effective digital solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. Contact us today to learn more about Americaneagle Kentico development services .

About Americaneagle



Americaneagle is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle businesses in any industry, from financial institutions to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, large multi-channel retailers, and more.



About Capitol Federal®

For more than 130 years,

has remained steadfast in its corporate philosophy of Safety in Savings, Sound Lending Policies, Quality Customer Service, and Commitment to Community. Capitol Federal is a banking leader in Kansas and Missouri and boasts more than $9 billion in assets. In addition to personal banking products and mortgages, the Bank offers commercial loans, small business loans and treasury management services. Capitol Federal offers a variety of retail deposit accounts, including checking, savings, money market, IRA and certificates of deposit, as well as trust services.

Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. CapFed® was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

