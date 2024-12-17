Complete Genomics Adds Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, LLC To Its Sequencing Service Provider Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a San Jose, California based genomics tools manufacturer, today announced Framingham, Massachusetts based Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, LLC as the newest addition to its Sequencing Program.



Complete Genomics' Service Provider Program

connects its customers to a of service providers, offering access to high-quality sequencing services using Complete Genomics DNBSEQTM sequencing platforms.

As part of the partnership, Eurofins Clinical Enterprise will use the DNBSEQ-T7 RSTM* ("T7"), Complete Genomics' flagship sequencer, to perform whole genome sequencing, low-pass whole genome sequencing (lpWGS), spatial-resolved transcriptomics, and single-cell sequencing.

The Eurofins Clinical Enterprise team expressed their enthusiasm about utilizing the T7 to enhance the company's flexibility in handling a wide range of research project sizes, while maintaining competitive pricing and quick turnaround times.

"This partnership is another way that Complete Genomics and its partners are expanding what is possible while also lowering costs and turnaround time for our customers," said Rob Tarbox, VP of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 9,400 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit .

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, LLC

Eurofins Clinical Enterprise is engineered for integration and powered for collaboration. As an advanced, CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, NY CLEP-licensed multiomic services laboratory, we provide customizable data integrations and fast, accurate testing at competitive prices. Clinical Enterprise strives to build bridges to discovery in academic research, biopharma uses, clinical studies, lifestyle genomics, and more.

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries is a world leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences, and agroscience contract research services. To learn more, visit



