Notification Of Loss Of Voting Rights Package

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2024-12-16, AB "Panevėžio statybos trestas" received a notification from Clairmont Holdings, Ltd regarding the loss of a voting rights package (attached).
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
Attachment
Notification about voting rights (ENG) - PST
