Network Forensics Market Experiences Rapid Growth Driven By Increasing Cyber Threats And Technological Advancements | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The forensics is growing rapidly due to rising threats and the increasing need for advanced security solutions. Pune, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Forensics Market Size Analysis: “ The Network Forensics Market was valued at USD 2.67 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.02 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.54% from 2024 to 2032. ” Cyber Threats and Technological Advancements Drive Network Forensics Market Growth The network forensics market is growing rapidly as cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated. In 2023, 93% of organizations experienced two or more identity-related breaches, underscoring the increasing vulnerability of network infrastructures. As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations face significant challenges in safeguarding their networks, fueling a strong demand for advanced monitoring and analysis tools. The push for digital transformation further complicates network environments, increasing the need for robust solutions. This surge in data and network complexity highlights the necessity for advanced network forensics to quickly detect, analyze, and mitigate potential threats in real-time. Looking forward, AI and machine learning integration presents new opportunities for network forensics solutions. 48% of professionals are confident in their organization's AI-driven security strategy, enhancing the ability to analyze large data volumes and detect anomalies. As 5G networks and edge computing expand, businesses will need even more sophisticated tools to combat emerging threats, driving continued market growth.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.67 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.02 Billion CAGR CAGR 14.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Growth in Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Network Forensics Solutions

. Exponential Growth of Data Fueling Demand for Advanced Network Forensics Solutions

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Lead the Network Forensics Market, While SMEs Drive Rapid Growth

In 2023, Large Enterprises led the network forensics market, accounting for 71% of the revenue share. Their large-scale IT infrastructure and significant cybersecurity investments make them the primary adopters of advanced solutions for real-time monitoring and compliance, maintaining their market dominance.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.88% from 2024 to 2032. SMEs are increasingly turning to cost-effective, scalable network forensics solutions, with cloud-based tools and managed services enhancing accessibility. As their digital operations expand, the demand for affordable and efficient network security tools accelerates their market growth.

By Application , Endpoint Security Dominates, While Datacenter Security Sees Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Endpoint Security segment led the network forensics market with a 40% revenue share. The increase in endpoint devices, which are common targets for cyber threats, drives demand for solutions that secure and monitor these devices for early threat detection. As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, businesses prioritize endpoint protection to safeguard their networks.

The Datacenter Security segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 17.01% from 2024 to 2032. As cloud computing and data center operations expand, the need for enhanced security grows. Organizations are investing heavily in advanced measures to protect sensitive data in data centers, propelling the rapid growth of this segment.

By End Use , BFSI Dominates, While IT and Telecom Segment Sees Rapid Growth

In 2023, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment led the network forensics market, capturing 24% of the revenue share. This dominance stems from the sector's critical need to protect sensitive financial data and comply with regulations. With rising cyber threats, financial institutions are heavily investing in network forensics solutions to safeguard data and preserve trust in a highly vulnerable industry.

The IT and Telecom segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.11% from 2024 to 2032. As digital communication and data transfer increase, the telecom and IT sectors face heightened cyber risks. The growing need to protect vast data networks and enable real-time threat detection is driving the rapid expansion of this segment.

North America Leads Network Forensics Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America led the network forensics market with a 40% revenue share, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure, high cybersecurity awareness, and substantial investments in protecting digital assets. The region's major financial, healthcare and tech sectors demand robust security solutions, further boosting the market. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements in North America foster the adoption of advanced network forensics technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.76% from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing business digitization and rising cyberattacks in emerging markets. As governments and enterprises in the region prioritize cybersecurity, the demand for network forensics solutions to protect critical infrastructure and data rises.

In June 2024, Cisco enhanced its Security Cloud with AI-powered features, including Hypershield and a next-gen firewall series, to improve threat detection and hybrid security in collaboration with Google. In May 2024, Palo Alto Networks launched AI-driven security solutions, including AI Access Security and AI Runtime Security, using Precision AI to safeguard AI infrastructures against advanced threats.

