Integrated Marketing Agency Alloy Named As 2025 Top Agency By Prnews And PR Daily

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, is proud to announce that it has been included in the 2025 agency elite top 120 by PRNews , designed to spotlight the nation's most innovative and strategic PR firms of the year. Each year, an exclusive group of agencies is selected to represent the best and brightest firms in PR and communications. Additionally, the publication recognized Alloy's VP of Public Relations, Andrea Ryan , as a PR people of the year honoree , celebrating her as one of the most inspiring and forward-thinking leaders in communications.

These accolades are just two of eight PR-specific industry honors for its impactful client campaigns, technical and creative solutions, accelerated growth and sought-after culture. Others include:



In October, the firm was honored as small agency of the year by PR Daily at the 2024 PR Daily awards. This recognition celebrates industry leaders who redefine standards of innovation and excellence, showcasing exceptional talent in elevating brands, campaigns, and client partnerships to new heights.

This fall, the firm's analytics and lead generation work was recognized as a finalist for the best use of data and measurement in the PRNews Platinum PRAwards . In addition, the agency took home honors for edtech campaign of the year. The PRNews judges lauded Alloy's use of innovative PR and marketing strategies, lead generation services and sophisticated measurement.

After a competitive process earlier in the year, PRovoke Media included Alloy as a finalist in its 2024 agencies of the year rankings. Considered the premier benchmark of PR firm performance, this year's honorees were celebrated at the annual North American SABRE Awards ceremony, where the firm's work was also awarded as a finalist for financial services campaign of the year. In April, O'Dwyer's PR released its 2024 agency rankings, a comprehensive list that has been published for over 50 years. Alloy continued its sixth-year streak as the #1 tech PR agency in both Atlanta and the Southeast. Out of all independent agencies, Alloy ranks in the top 75.

“Alloy was founded in 2012 to help reimagine the marketing and PR industry and push the limits of what a fully integrated marketing agency could achieve,” said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy .“Twelve years later, we remain focused on reshaping the marketing and PR landscape, continuously exploring innovative ways to integrate PR across the entire customer journey. Our aim is to provide greater value through strategic, data-driven solutions that blend PR, communications and creativity to deliver lasting impact.”

Alloy takes storytelling to the next level, getting to know its clients' business, audiences and marketplace in a deeper way than typical agencies. The firm's full-funnel approach to marketing has earned recognition for exceptional work not only for PR, but also for excellence in creative, website and UX design and paid media, rounding out a stellar award-winning year for Alloy. Get in touch today .

About Alloy

