Modern Healthcare Recognizes Visory Health As A 2024 ‘Best In Business’

ESTERO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription that is transforming the way Veterans, families, and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, announces its recognition today by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business.

Visory Health is at the forefront of addressing the escalating drug cost crisis by supporting the needs of patients and pharmacies. Recognizing 9.2 million Americans skip or delay prescriptions due to high costs, Visory Health offers a vital alternative for underserved households and communities.

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business program celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators, it also highlights the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem, improving patient care, and achieving operational success.

“Being named Best in Business by Modern Healthcare in the pharmacy category is an incredible honor,” said Susan Lang, CEO and founder of Visory Health.“We created Visory Health to benefit those who need it. We enhance the consumer experience, and offer a better, hassle-free process. We're also transforming healthcare accessibility and alleviating the financial burdens impacting many families across the United States for prescription costs.”

“Through our cloud-based adjudication system and more direct pricing model, we enable pharmacies to increase their revenue on prescriptions. We also pass the extra savings to customers, unlike other discount cards in the space,” said Brittney Tierce, SVP of Technology and Security at Visory Health.“Easy access to savings means improved health outcomes for Americans.”

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, can access healthcare. Visory Health's model puts customer's needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit .

