The Maccormack Agency Drives Growth With Applied Marketing Automation

Chicago, IL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that The MacCormack Agency selected Applied Marketing Automation, the industry's first natively integrated marketing application, to elevate growth by marketing to today's consumers. Applied Marketing Automation will enable The MacCormack Agency to easily send targeted marketing campaigns to new clients using custom-branded content from the platform's library, while also promoting new products to existing clients that close coverage gaps and drive cross-sell/upsell growth.

“We were a paper-driven agency that didn't have much of an approach to marketing, so I knew we needed to invest in a platform that would help us target new growth and give us more personal touches with our current clients to let them know that we're still actively looking out for them,” said Stephanie MacCormack, commercial lines manager, The MacCormack Agency.“Applied Marketing Automation's integrated marketing capabilities have filled so many gaps for our team by allowing us to use account information in Applied Epic to focus campaigns to existing clients on their specific coverage needs while also providing prospects with educational information that establishes our agency as a knowledgeable, trusted advisor.”

Directly integrated into Applied Epic®, Applied Marketing Automation extends the value of the management system, eliminating the time and expense of managing separate, disparate marketing automation and content management systems. Agencies and brokerages can immediately launch marketing communications from the management system, ranging from one-off communications to robust marketing campaigns that nurture customers and prospects. The application provides access to a world-class insurance-specific content library with an editorial team dedicated to keeping assets up to date, and also tracks any marketing-related activities produced by campaigns back into the management system. The content library is focused on fresh, relevant content for both Property & Casualty and Employee Benefits lines of business.

“With hard market conditions becoming the new normal, it's more important than ever that growth-minded agencies embrace back to base marketing to better educate their customers on the benefits of their products and reasoning behind premium increases,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems.“Applied Marketing Automation will give The MacCormack Agency the ability to strengthen their marketing strategy without having to add more resources, enabling them to build their book of business and grow their agency.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

