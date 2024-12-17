CM First Group Announces Release Of CM Evolveit 11.7 With AI-Powered Code Analysis Functionality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CM First Group, a leader in modernizing and transforming legacy applications, has announced the release of CM evolveIT 11.7 , an advanced version of their flagship software designed to empower IT professionals and developers with groundbreaking AI-enabled features.

CM First Group

Continue Reading

"Our customers rely on us to drive innovation in legacy application modernization," said John Rhodes, Managing Director and Chief Technologist at CM First Group. "We are excited to launch CM evolveIT 11.7 and provide our customers with powerful new AI Large Language Model (LLM) source code analysis functionality."

Transforming Legacy Applications with AI

With the introduction of CM evolveIT 11.7, CM First Group is bringing cutting-edge functionality to IT professionals tasked with modernizing legacy environments. Key features of this release include:

AI Analysis Playground



Integrated AI Large Language Model (LLM) source code analysis.

A chat-like user interface for seamless follow-up questions and deeper analysis. Powered by the latest GPT-4o LLM chat engine for advanced conversation-based insights.

Custom Query and Reporting



AI-enabled integrated reporting server ("Document Program report") using jsReport.

Automatically generates well-formatted PDF documents and Excel tables. Expands analysis capabilities with scenario-based query functionalities.

Menu Asset Report



Customize application menus using "import" or "define" functions to integrate new assets. Define menus to organize batch job entries for smoother workflows.

"This new AI-powered version will help our customers transform their legacy applications quickly with optimal results," added the spokesperson. CM evolveIT 11.7 is designed to deliver robust tools that allow developers to leverage AI for faster code analysis and customization, helping organizations accelerate their path to modernization.

Usability Enhancements

To further enhance the user experience, CM evolveIT 11.7 introduces several usability improvements, including a new dynamic dropdown filter, quick source code viewer access, and GIT integration usability enhancements, to streamline workflows and provide users with more efficient ways to interact with the software.

These usability enhancements are designed to empower users with more intuitive and efficient ways to work with CM evolveIT, enabling them to maximize productivity and achieve optimal results in their application modernization journey.

We are confident that CM evolveIT 11.7 will help our customers modernize their legacy applications quickly and efficiently," said Rhodes. "We are excited to see the impact this new version of the software will have on our customers."

About CM First Group

CM First Group is a leading provider of software solutions for businesses seeking to modernize and transform legacy applications to keep pace with the demands of today's digital-first world. By combining innovation and expertise in enterprise applications, CM First Group enables organizations across industries to optimize their operations and stay competitive in an evolving technological landscape.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Eric Angella

415-305-6199

[email protected]

SOURCE CM First Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED