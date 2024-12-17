Sales Xceleration Welcomes Expert Sales Growth Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sales Xceleration® is proud to introduce a talented team of Fractional VPs of Sales, specializing in outsourced sales solutions to help small and mid-sized businesses achieve exceptional sales growth. These professionals excel as sales strategy consultants and leaders in sales growth consulting, bringing valuable insights and extensive experience to each client engagement.

Bob Besse, 30+ years | Greater South Bend, IN

As a Fractional VP of Sales, Bob helps SMBs achieve sustainable revenue growth. With 30+ years in sales and marketing, he develops winning strategies, efficient processes, and high-performance teams, integrating sales and marketing for strategic growth.

Greg Coyne, 30+ years | Greater London, ON

With 30+ years in sales leadership, Greg is a seasoned consultant with a proven global track record. He helps SMBs grow revenue using his experience to craft sales strategies, processes, teams, and execution.

Andrew Devlin,

25+ years | Greater Kelowna, BC

Andrew, a seasoned executive, excels in driving growth and building successful sales teams. His strategic vision and innovative methods have significantly boosted revenue, and he is passionate about mentoring teams and cultivating successful relationships.

Michael Donlon,

25+ years | Greater Wilmington, NC

Michael, a sales leadership expert with 25+ years of experience, has led sales in both large corporations and startups, achieving two successful acquisitions. He's passionate about helping SMBs replicate this growth using his experience and successes.

Larry Eggleston,

30+ years | Spokane, WA

With 30+ years in sales and marketing leadership, Larry drives revenue growth for organizations of all sizes. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he transforms sales teams by implementing strategies, streamlining processes, and developing talent to align with business goals.

John Johnson,

30+ years | Lexington, KY

As a seasoned sales consultant and leadership expert, John helps SMBs tackle sales growth challenges using Sales Xceleration's proven methods to implement strategies, optimize processes, build high-performing teams, and ensure disciplined execution.

John Kalusniak,

35 years | Greater Detroit, MI

John excels in leading teams and companies globally and is a master at building and restoring B2B customer relationships. As a Fractional Sales Leader, he integrates into organizations to drive transformative sales change.

Dan Merrill,

25+ years | Greater Salt Lake City, UT

With 25+ years in sales and leadership, Dan drives revenue growth for organizations of all sizes. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he serves Business Owners, CEOs, and Sales Leaders, transforming sales teams with robust strategies, efficient processes, and team development.

Megan O'Rourke,

25+ years | New York, NY

With 25+ years in sales leadership, Megan excels in optimizing global bottom-line results. She helps SMBs achieve sustainable growth, leveraging her experience to build winning sales strategies, processes, and teams.

Andy Wersel,

30+ years | Greater Asheville, NC

With 30+ years in senior sales leadership, Andy has consistently driven revenue growth for businesses. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he transforms sales organizations with strategic plans, optimized processes, and team development to accelerate growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome our newest qualified sales leaders to Sales Xceleration," says Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "Their sales leadership expertise will be instrumental in empowering small to mid-size businesses to achieve exceptional growth and success in 2025."

About Sales Xceleration®

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is clear: to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management SystemTM and the guidance of our Fractional VPs of Sales.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools and resources, designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

