Intellias Announces Strategic Partnership With Zeekr, Expanding Their Software Engineering Team In Europe

Intellias, a global engineering and consulting partner to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 solution providers, is announcing strategic partnership with Zeekr Europe, the European research and development center of Zeekr, a Global electric mobility brand, to further develop its software engineering capabilities in Europe.

To enable this strategic partnership, Intellias has established a new software hub in Krakow to support Zeekr's technological advancement.

As a technology brand, Zeekr is committed to transforming the automotive experience through cutting-edge digitalization and customer co-creation, developing vehicles that dynamically adapt to user needs, anticipate preferences, and evolve alongside technological advancements. Through a focus on pioneering location-based services, intuitive AI-powered voice control, and a cloud-enabled infotainment ecosystem, Zeekr aims to deliver personalized, seamless, and deeply integrated digital experiences for its customers.

The strategic partnership with Intellias will enable Zeekr to accelerate its vision, scale its initiatives, and enhance its capabilities to transform how customers interact with and experience their vehicles. The R&D center in Krakow will support this effort by working closely with the team in Gothenburg, providing end-to-end software development services, from infrastructure setup and requirements definition to solution implementation and testing.

"By entering into this partnership, the Intellias hub will act as an extension of our team in Gothenburg, accelerating our overall digital production capabilities and supporting customer co-creation. By having a strengthened team in Europe, we can not only create new unique digital products and services for markets outside of China but also respond quickly to customer input and feedback."

Giovanni Lanfranchi, CEO, Zeekr Technology Europe

"Intellias and Zeekr Technology Europe share a common vision to accelerate the global adoption of electric mobility through innovative technology and strategic partnerships. Our newly established R&D hub is dedicated to delivering engineering excellence and domain-leading expertise tailored to Zeekr's business needs. Together, we will jointly develop digital solutions that enhance the driving experience and foster sustainable innovation."

Vitaly Sedler, CEO at Intellias

Intellias is currently delivering key projects for Zeekr Technology Europe:



Custom navigation solution for electric vehicles



The R&D hub is developing a seamless, real-time navigation solution integrated into Zeekr's eMobility platform. The navigation client app includes key features such as online EV routing, active guidance, online search, continuous map updates, and traffic data aggregation from multiple sources, enhancing the driving experience for electric vehicle users.

Location recommendation system

Intellias is working on an advanced in-car guide that offers personalized recommendations and discounts to EV users. This solution is designed to elevate convenience, entertainment, and overall vehicle intelligence, complementing the existing navigation system.



Intelligent GPT-powered voice assistant

Another focus of the partnership is the development of a cutting-edge AI voice assistant. Designed to act as a co-pilot, the assistant will help drivers, passengers, and vehicle owners with daily tasks, minor vehicle issues, and reminders, ensuring safer and more convenient driving through intuitive voice interactions.



"We are thrilled to partner with Zeekr Technology Europe in shaping the future of automotive. By combining our deep expertise in digital solutions with Zeekr's innovative approach to premium EV technology, we are driving forward new possibilities for intelligent, connected, and safer mobility experiences. This partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower the automotive industry to meet the demands of tomorrow's drivers." Oleksandr Odukha, Senior VP Delivery, Head of Segment Mobility at Intellias

As a significant milestone of their cooperation, Zeekr Technology Europe and Intellias will unveil a cutting-edge navigation app prototype at CES 2025. This prototype showcases advanced navigation features designed to elevate the EV driving experience of Zeekr's customers.

