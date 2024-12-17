TOMI Environmental Solutions Expands Presence In Canadian Market Through Enhanced Partnership With Betatek, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Betatek, ("Betatek"), transitioning the long term Canadian partner from an independent representative to an official SteraMist distributor. This strategic move comes in response to the increasing demand for SteraMist in the Canadian market.

Betatek, a well-established Canadian partner, has been a valuable independent manufacturing representative for TOMI since 2017, successfully onboarding clients such as the University of Toronto Mississauga and CCRM, a cell and gene therapy organization. Betatek has become an official distributor after purchasing TOMI's latest product launch, the SteraMist Integrated System (SIS) Standalone. This partnership will enable TOMI to provide enhanced support and services to the Canadian life science market, with a focus on animal laboratory facilities. Betatek's deep understanding of the local market, combined with TOMI's advanced decontamination technologies, will deliver comprehensive solutions to address the growing demand from these facilities.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Betatek,” said E.J. Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.“Betatek's expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with TOMI's mission and global growth strategy. This enhanced collaboration enables us to better serve the Canadian market, where demand for innovative disinfection solutions continues to grow.”

“Becoming an official distributor for TOMI is an exciting evolution of our partnership,” said Steve Goldenberg, President of Betatek, Inc.“With TOMI's SteraMist technology, we can offer clients innovative and effective decontamination in high demand by the Canadian life science market and animal laboratories. We look forward to working closely with TOMI to provide exceptional service and support to our customers and ensure safety and compliance in their operations.”

About Betatek, Inc.

Betatek, Inc. is a Canadian-owned company that has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for over three decades. We specialize in providing high-quality laboratory equipment and services to pharmaceutical companies, university research institutions, and clinical laboratories. Our commitment to supporting local research and development, combined with our expertise and exceptional customer service, empowers researchers and scientists to achieve groundbreaking discoveries. For more information, please visit .

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit or contact us at ...

