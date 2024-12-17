NANO Nuclear Energy And Digihost Technology Announce Submission To New York State Energy Research And Development Authority’S Request For Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digihost and NANO Nuclear look to support New York State's Plan

to build advanced, clean and affordable nuclear energy

Miami, FL and New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost (“Digihost”) (NASDAQ/TSXV: DGHI), an innovative energy infrastructure company developing data centers, and NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear”) , a leading advanced nuclear energy and company focused on developing portable, clean energy solutions, today announced a joint submission to a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Request for Information (RFI) concerning the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies in New York State.

This joint submission builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NANO Nuclear and Digihost that was announced on December 13 to advance the transition to carbon-free energy at Digihost's 60-megawatt power plant in upstate New York. It also establishes NANO Nuclear as a key participant in New York State's pursuit of strategic partnerships and initiatives that align with its goals of achieving a zero-emission grid in its future for all New Yorkers. The collaboration with Digihost further enables NANO Nuclear to offer New York practical strategies and innovative solutions to address energy challenges faced by industries within the state.

The RFI was initially announced by New York state on November 15, 2024. The RFI aims to gather information and gauge market interest for increased deployment of renewables and promoting the development of advanced nuclear technology such as NANO Nuclear's“ ZEUS ” and“ ODIN ” microreactors in development.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. and Digihost Technology Inc. File a Joint Response to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Request for Information Regarding the Development of Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies in the State of New York.

“Our joint response to the NYSERDA RFI brings us a step towards a cleaner and more efficient New York State,” said Michel Amar, CEO of Digihost Technology. “In addition to our 60-megawatt facility, nuclear powered solutions have the potential to reshape many other energy-intensive operations throughout the state. We are particularly pleased to partner with NANO Nuclear on this initiative and look forward to our dialogue with New York State on this important issue.”

“We are excited to announce our joint response to New York's Request for Information,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “Our proprietary microreactors in development are designed to produce reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy that companies like Digihost can use to power their operations. We are delighted to work alongside Digihost to provide New York State with a template for viable and cost-effective alternatives to highly polluting carbon-based energy forms and variable sources like wind or solar.”

About Digihost Technologies Inc.

Digihost is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers to drive the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and“ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

